Josh Brolin & Ryan Reynolds Roasting Each Other for a Solid 35 Seconds

Ryan Reynolds and Josh Brolin may have wrapped “Deadpool 2” years ago, but the fellow MCU stars’ hilarious back-and-forth is still entertaining fans. Reynolds recently resurfaced one of their funniest roast battle moments on social media, sending Marvel fans back to a clip that’s just as outrageous and laugh-out-loud funny as they remembered.

Roast Battle Video

Reynolds reshared the roast battle video clip on his social media recently. In the video, the pair can be seen roasting each other in the most absurd ways. As hard as Brolin tried, it’s clear that Reynolds had him in a chokehold, cracking up the actor on multiple occasions.

Brolin joked that Reynolds had a very small penis, but the “Deadpool” star piped back that it was actually three calls, called “Tristicles.”

The roast was originally done for BBC One Radio. However, Reynolds shared a 35-second clip of it on his social media. The pair roasted each other over various topics during the battle, and neither of them could hold back their laughter throughout the exchange.

In the clip, Brolin said, “Being tall, being handsome, being presentable, beautiful. I was surprised during our sex scene how small your penis was and how big your balls were, which makes sense, and how you create a tone and ‘Deadpool’ that’s as edgy as it is.”

Reynolds clapped back, “That’s three balls to you, my friend, called a tristicles. It’s an issue, all right, a lot of guys have it.”

Reynolds is trying to raise awareness about this issue. He captioned the video, “As a society, we really need to shed more light on tristicles.”

Fans React to Hilarious Reynolds-Brolin Roast Video

It may have been eight years since this was originally recorded, but fans were still loving the interaction. They were quick to jump on social media and let them know how impressed they were by the roast battle.

One fan wrote, “This is just so funny 🤣🤣, how you both managed to get through it to the end is beyond me 🤣🤣🤣,” while another added, “Was JUST talking about this video to my dad while we were watching Deadpool 2, absolutely hilarious 😂😂.”

Another person wrote, “He really tried to stay serious… 😂😂😂,” and this person added, “Lmao 😂😂 I love this.”

The Chemistry That Made ‘Deadpool 2’ a Success

The exact chemistry shown in this video clip is what made “Deadpool 2” a success. That playful rivalry that Reynolds and Brolin showed while promoting the movie in 2018 is what kept people intrigued.

The pair would trade jokes during interviews on the press tour. They not only had chemistry during the press tour, but also in the movie. Even though the two characters (Deadpool and Cable) started as enemies, their partnership became one of the movie’s biggest highlights and helped make “Deadpool 2” a favorite among MCU fans.

It looks like fans still appreciate the appeal of Reynolds and Brolin. This short throwback clip was enough to remind fans why their off-screen banter remains just as memorable as their scenes together in the Marvel movie.