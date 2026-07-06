Inde Navarrette Stirs Marvel Speculation With Recent Revelation

There may not be a faster-rising star in Hollywood right now than Inde Navarrette. She was relatively unknown just a few months ago before the release of “Obsession.”

The indie horror film has been one of the biggest success stories in recent Hollywood history. The film just surpassed $400 million at the box office, which makes it one of the highest-grossing horror films ever. A big reason for that success was Navarrette’s performance as Nikki.

She blew many people away with her gleefully unhinged performance as a woman who loses her autonomy. Navarrette received universal acclaim for her acting and is quickly becoming a hot commodity. According to her IMDb, she only has one project on the docket, which is an indie thriller called “Invertigo,” but that’s likely about to change.

Navarrette Met With Marvel Director

Getty Inde Navarrette at the “jackass: best and last” Global Premiere.

Whenever a new face blows up in Hollywood these days, they immediately start getting linked to major IP. Navarrette has already spent some time in the world of comic book adaptations, as she played a supporting role in “Superman & Lois.”

It appears she might be joining the other side soon. According to a recent interview with Nylon, Navarrette revealed that she has met with director Jake Schreier, who has been tabbed to direct the upcoming X-Men reboot. He also directed the 2025 film “Thunderbolts*.”

Navarrette noted that working with Schreier is one of her dreams, along with Ryan Coogler, Greta Gerwig and Michael Mann. It’s notable that she has gone so as to meet with Schreier. It’s possible that it could be for a project that is unrelated to what he’s doing with Marvel, but that’s not going to stop the speculation that she could be part of the X-Men reboot. It’s difficult to speculate who she could possibly play in an X-Men film, as the character list is vast, but it’s certainly something worth watching.

Things Have Started to Change for Navarrette

Getty “Obsession” director Curry Barker with stars Inde Navarrette and Michael Johnston.

Navarrette is the definition of an overnight success story. Prior to “Obsession,” she was not booking any gigs. In fact, she had to do various odd jobs just to stay afloat. That’s not going to be the case anymore.

Everything is different for Navarrette, and the success of “Obsession” has helped give her added confidence.

“But I also find that there’s a difference in the way that I’m approaching them,” Navarrette told Nylon. “Between Obsession and the film after that, I didn’t work. I was walking dogs. I was streaming. I was doing a lot of these things to make money. I didn’t have a lot of confidence because you just keep hearing no, and that can be debilitating. I now have a lot more confidence in the decisions that I’m making, and that’s made the audition process a lot more fun.”

Though Navarrette is going to get a lot of offers from various genres, she did note that she would like to do another horror film in the future to prove that “Obsession” wasn’t a fluke.