‘Obsession’ Star Inde Navarrette Names 2 Directors She Wants to Work With

With the breakout success of “Obsession,” Inde Navarrette is set to be one of the biggest rising stars in Hollywood. The 25-year-old actress from Tucson, Arizona, had never starred in a feature film before “Obsession,” but has been widely lauded for her terrifying performance as Nikki.

There has been a groundswell of support for a possible Oscar campaign. Though her acting career was up in the air just a few months ago, she’s going to be one of the most sought-after talents in Hollywood in the coming years.

She could fall into the trap of doing franchise films for a big paycheck, but it sounds like her goal is to work with some of the top auteurs in the industry.

Navarrette Hopes to Work With Christopher Nolan & Ryan Coogler

Getty Inde Navarrette.

According to her IMDb, Navarrette only has one movie lined up, which is an indie thriller titled “Invertigo.” Now that she’s a household name, that will likely change, but she doesn’t seem to be rushing her next project.

She could also be holding out for the chance to work with a top director. In a recent interview, she named the two Oscar-winning directors she wants to work with in the future.

“One, I can’t wait to see The Odyssey, so Christopher Nolan,” Navarrette told Complex. “And I will never shut up publicly about Ryan Coogler. Sinners is one of my favorite movies of all time, Fruitvale Station. Like, all of those. I feel like they’re so grounded, and no matter how fantasy Sinners got, I felt like it was very real. I also loved the way that he portrayed Native Americans. I thought it was very fascinating. I’d also love to see that version of Sinners, why they’re hunting and why they know these things and of the land.”

Nolan is going to be releasing “The Odyssey” in July, so it remains to be seen when his next project will start revving up. Coogler can write his ticket after the success of “Sinners,” but he’s busy with the “The X-Files” reboot. It’s not clear what his next film project will be, but Navarrette should be on both of their radars after her performance in “Obsession.”

Navarrette Not Thinking Too Much About the Oscars

Getty “Obsession” director Curry Barker with stars Inde Navarrette and Michael Johnston.

In the past, actors and actresses in horror films have been overlooked by the Academy. However, Amy Madigan’s Best Supporting Actress win for last year’s “Weapons” could change things.

There is a lot of talk about Navarrette potentially being in the running to win an Oscar for “Obsession.” There are still a ton of movies to come out this year, and it’s not awards season yet, so there could be some buzzier performances yet to come. From her perspective, she’s not trying to worry about awards right now.

“It’s not that I don’t care about it,” Navarrette told Complex. “Like I said earlier, I’m very sensitive, so I kind of want to protect my peace. I don’t want to get too excited about something that may or may not happen. So I’m kind of just taking it day by day and being excited about what that day brings.”