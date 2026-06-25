Madeline Zima Played Grace on ‘The Nanny’ – Now She’s a Horror-Thriller Movie Star

Madeline Zima grew up in front of millions of viewers as Grace Sheffield on “The Nanny.” Decades later, she has built a career that stretches far beyond the beloved 90s sitcom. From acclaimed television dramas to writing and directing her own films, Madeline Zima has continued to reinvent herself. Now, she is embracing horror with a leading role in the chilling folk thriller “Love Is the Monster.”

Growing Up on “The Nanny”

Madeline Zima played Grace Sheffield on “The Nanny,” the youngest child in the Sheffield household, during the show’s six-season run. The role made her a familiar face to audiences throughout the 1990s and launched a career that would later include roles in “Californication” and “Heroes,” according to The List.

Getty Madeline Zima as a child on “The Nanny” and today.

Looking back on her childhood experience in a 2020 interview, Madeline Zima said she worked on the sitcom between the ages of six and 13.

“Those are pretty intense years to be involved in something like this,” she said.

The actress also credited the show with teaching her valuable lessons about the industry.

“I got a firsthand masterclass in sitcom comedy and professionalism,” she explained, referring to Fran Drescher, who co-created and starred in the hit series.

Madeline Zima Stepping Behind the Camera

After years of acting, Zima decided to tell stories from a different perspective.

According to Final Draft, she made the leap into writing and directing with “Warm Human Magic,” an anti-romantic comedy that explores loneliness, technology and the search for genuine human connection.

The project was deeply personal.

“I would like to say that there isn’t a semi-autobiographical element, but that’s just not the truth,” Madeline Zima told Final Draft.

“There were so many nights where I was heartbroken and lonely and staring at my phone, wishing so badly that the phone would bring me a person to be with in real life.”

The List noted that “Warm Human Magic” marked Zima’s directorial debut in 2018. The short film earned her a talented new filmmaker nomination at the Madrid International Film Festival.

Speaking with NewFilmmakers Los Angeles that same year, Madeline Zima shared advice she had taken from legendary filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola.

“You should learn and develop that inner voice that says what’s right and wrong, and use that and trust that over and over again,” she said.

A Family Affair

“Warm Human Magic” was also a family collaboration.

According to Final Draft, Zima’s sister Yvonne co-starred in the film, while her sister Vanessa worked behind the scenes.

For Zima, the experience was about supporting the women closest to her.

“As a human being and as a woman, I don’t feel competition with women. I feel empowered by women who are successful,” she said.

“It makes me feel good to empower the women who have supported me my whole career.”

She added that sharing the project’s success with her sisters was “an amazing feeling.”

Madeline Zima Entering the World of Folk Horror

Today, Zima is taking audiences somewhere much darker.

According to Collider, she stars opposite Leonardo Nam in writer-director Alex Noyer’s folk horror film “Love Is the Monster,” which recently arrived on Prime Video in the United States.

The film follows Ana and Justin, a married couple struggling after infidelity. Hoping to repair their relationship, they travel to a Finnish couples retreat led by a mysterious healer inspired by Lempo, the ancient Finnish goddess of love and fertility.

What begins as a path toward healing soon becomes a nightmare.

Noyer described the story as taking viewers to “a Midsummer couples retreat in Finland, where love itself becomes a violent, sacred force that might fix your relationship by destroying everything you thought was safe.”

He also called the film “my very twisted love letter to Midsummer and to folk horror.”

According to All Hallows Geek, the story draws heavily on Finnish mythology and unfolds beneath the country’s famous midnight sun.

Noyer said the daylight setting was intentional.

“‘Love Is the Monster’ throws you into a relationship that’s already slipping out of reality,” he explained.

“All of it plays out in broad daylight, because we wanted to strip away the reassuring comfort of darkness.”

From sitcom child star to filmmaker and horror lead, Zima’s career has taken unexpected turns. But more than 30 years after audiences first met Grace Sheffield, Madeline Zima is still finding new ways to express her talent and creativity.

Watch Madeline Zima’s funniest moments as Grace on “The Nanny” here.

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