Charli xcx Announces 25-City Global Tour of Immersive Album Listening Events

Charli xcx is giving fans around the world an early look at her next musical era.

Ahead of the July 24 release of her new album Music, Fashion, Film, the British pop star announced a series of global listening events that will take place July 9-11 in independent movie theaters across 25 cities. The screenings will give fans the chance to hear Charli’s seventh studio album before it officially arrives on streaming platforms.

The listening events will span North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Japan and Brazil, with stops in cities including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, London, Manchester, Mexico City, São Paulo, Paris, Berlin, Madrid, Milan, Sydney, Melbourne, Auckland and Tokyo. Fans can RSVP through Charli xcx’s official website, where each city includes event details and availability.

The screenings will feature more than just the music. Alongside the album, attendees can watch documentary-style visuals and behind-the-scenes footage from the recording process, creating an immersive experience that reflects the project’s creative direction. While the music and film elements have already taken shape, Charli has not yet revealed how fashion, the third part of the album’s title, will factor into the events. The “Brat” singer has long embraced fashion as a key part of her artistic identity, regularly attending major runway shows and collaborating with luxury brands, making the fashion component one of the album’s biggest mysteries ahead of its release.

British singer-Songwriter Charli Xcx arrives for the 2026 Met Gala celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, in New York, on May 4, 2026. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images)

Fans attending the New York City screening will also get an extra surprise. Charli plans to appear at Metrograph to introduce the album before the listening session begins.

The global rollout builds on a strategy Charli introduced ahead of Brat. Before releasing the album in 2024, she invited fans to New York’s Storm King Art Center for an exclusive first listen. The intimate event generated excitement before the record’s release and gave attendees the opportunity to experience the project together before it reached streaming services.

This time, Charli has expanded the concept far beyond New York. By partnering with independent theaters around the world, she will bring that same communal listening experience to fans across multiple continents.

The announcement comes just days after Charli officially revealed Music, Fashion, Film. She surprised fans on June 30 by posting the album cover on Instagram unexpectedly. The black-and-white artwork features musician John Cale, fashion designer Marc Jacobs and filmmaker Martin Scorsese, with each figure representing one of the creative disciplines referenced in the album’s title.

Although Charli has shared little about the album itself, the cover art hints at the influences behind the project and suggests another ambitious creative direction from the singer-songwriter.

Music, Fashion, Film follows Brat, the critically acclaimed album that became one of 2024’s defining pop releases. The record fueled the viral “brat summer” phenomenon, dominated social media conversations, and introduced Charli’s music to a broader mainstream audience while reinforcing her reputation for pushing pop music in unexpected directions.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: Charli XCX (C) performs onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

With just weeks until the album’s release, the listening events offer fans an opportunity to hear the project the way Charli intends: together, in a theater, before the rest of the world presses play. As anticipation continues to build, the worldwide screenings mark the beginning of what could become another memorable album rollout for one of pop’s most inventive artists.