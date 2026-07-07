Joanna Gaines Celebrates Milestone Anniversary With Rare Photos of Her Kids

Chip and Joanna Gaines have been in the game a long time. The Waco, Texas, based couple has been changing lives since the premiere of their beloved HGTV series, “Fixer Upper.”

Now, in celebration of 10 years of their Silos Baking Co., Joanna shared a series of throwback photos with her children.

Throwback Photos

Despite their large following, Chip and Joanna largely keep their children out of the spotlight since saying goodbye to HGTV. However, the momentous occasion called for a series of throwback photos.

“10 years of Silos Baking Co. 🧁” the Hearth & Hand founder shared via Instagram on June 29. “When @chipgaines and I bought the Silos property in 2014, we started dreaming about what this little white building on the corner could become. Ten years later, it’s become something sweeter than we ever could’ve imagined.”

The photo dump included a few from reveal day after the renovation of Magnolia Baking Co’s renovation.

The couple’s four eldest kids, sons Drake and Duke, and daughters Ella and Emmie Kay, were tiny tots at the time. Their youngest son, Crew, was not yet born.

The Silos at Magnolia, which also include a home decor store, a furniture store, a coffee shop, a church, a baseball field, food trucks, and little boutique stores, opened to the public in October 2015.

“I can’t believe the kids were so lil! No Crew! Your imagination and tireless dedication to Waco and its people has blessed so many,” one fan gushed in the comments.

“I remember the episode you took Chip to the silos and told him your vision. Sitting on the concrete! And look at it now. You all are a huge inspiration,” another shared.

10 Years of Cupcakes

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In 2022, Chip and Joanna Gaines premiered their first ever baking competition series.

“When we started dreaming about what to make of this cute little building on the corner of the Silos’s property, Chip and I kept coming back to the idea of a bakery,” Joanna said in a video shared via YouTube on Friday, July 3. “We’ve invited six talented home bakers from across the country to join us at the silos here in Waco.”

The competition was held at the couple’s Magnolia Silos, in the heart of Waco. Each of the six bakers — who were selected out of thousands of applicants — was given three hours “to bake a signature recipe of their own creation.”

“The winning treat from today’s bakeoff will be added to the Silos’s Baking Company menu. So anyone who visits us can enjoy them,” she added. “Welcome to our first ever silos baking competition, y’all. This is going to be so fun.”

Chip and Joanna, along with pastry chef and author Zoe Francois and chef Andrew Zimern, acted as judges during the competition.

“Knowing that the winner’s dessert is going to go in the bakery, it’s a balance of pretty texture, [and] flavor,” Joanna said. “With this, it can be a fun, unexpected surprise.”

The group of judges ultimately agreed that Annie Paul from Zeeland, Michigan, and her Summer Berry Bars were worthy of the grand prize.

“My bite was the perfect ratio,” Joanna said after taste testing the winning dessert. “It was a beautiful and delicious dessert.”