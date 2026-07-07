Love Island USA Season 8 Episode 29 Recap For Sunday July 5, 2026: It’s Karaoke Time!

Our plane to Fiji is about to land, everyone! Welcome to Day 26 of Love Island USA, meaning exactly one week remains in our romantic paradise. Tonight’s high-stakes episode delivered a playful karaoke challenge alongside the fallout of America’s latest compatibility vote, sending one couple home.

Post-Dumping Friction

The episode starts immediately after the dumping of Caleb, Gal, Jaiden, Amora, and Jen, leaving seven established couples to navigate the fallout:

Sincere and Melanie

Carl and Aniya

Zach and Kayda

Dylan and Kenzie

Corbin and Parmida

Bryce and Trinity

KC and Tierra

With $100,000 on the line, the pressure is on for America to narrow the field down to the final four.

Having survived the elimination by a single vote, Kenzie and Dylan isolated themselves on the couches to process the evening. Kenzie expressed that Melanie’s decision to target them felt like a complete slap in the face. Melanie had justified her vote, that Kenzie would have continued exploring if Movie Night had not publicly exposed her behavior.

While Kenzie expressed feeling entirely backstabbed, Dylan maintained a more balanced perspective.

“I was definitely mad that they chose us, but I don’t have any hatred towards them,” Dylan admitted.

Over on the pink couches, Melanie acknowledged to Sincere that she anticipated immense trouble with Kenzie over the decision. Sincere clarified his rationale for targeting the duo, pointing to Kenzie’s history of jumping between partners and kissing Gal. Melanie immediately halted his argument, highlighting the hypocrisy of his statement given his identical behavior with Sol and Amora.

“I don’t think you the right person to say that… because you know,” Melanie countered.

Sincere defended his right to weigh in, “No, I feel like I can say that because I was in her shoes… so I can speak from where she’s coming from.”

Eager to avoid resurrecting negative memories, Melanie quickly redirected the conversation. Both acknowledged their own close call with elimination, prompting Sincere to deliver a promise regarding their future.

“Our relationship isn’t toxic. It might have toxic moments, but we’re not toxic,” Sincere stated, to which he also promised they would never cross that line again.

Fractured Villa Friendships

LOVE ISLAND USA — Episode 829 — Pictured: Corbin Mims — (Photo by: Ben Symons/Peacock)

In Say Less, Parmida told Corbin that Kenzie had weird energy toward her from the moment she entered the Main Villa. Having getting a vote from Kenzie and Dylan, Parmida expressed her frustration.

“I could’ve moved that way too and picked her,” Parmida said. “But I’m just not like that.”

Parmida believed that Kenzie simply lacked the maturity to move past her history with Corbin, labeling the vote entirely petty. Corbin advised her to avoid the drama and simply let Kenzie be.

“I don’t think anybody really has a connection how we have a connection here. I’m not gonna lie,” Corbin said. “You’re gorgeous, you’re beautiful. But I think it’s really your mindset and your mentality. And the fact that you have the same goals and mentality as me as well… we just clicked.”

Corbin added that while he could not fully express their bond, it felt like the world to him. Meanwhile, the officially reunited Aniya and Carl shared a romantic moment on the couch swing, celebrating their return to the same bed.

“I’m just happy to see what tomorrow brings,” Carl shared before wrapping Aniya in a tight embrace.

As the islanders prepared for bed, the boys’ generated fresh tension. Zach questioned Corbin regarding his accusation that Sincere had “backstabbed” him with his lies.

“Cause he would tell us certain things, like how the kiss went down, and it was completely opposite from what he told us,” Corbin clarified.

By morning, Zach echoed those exact sentiments directly to Sincere. He explained that while he did not feel personally betrayed, Sincere had actively lied to the boys while they consistently went to bat to defend his him.

Sincere acknowledged his feelings, then promising to sit down with Corbin later before apologizing to the guys for his dishonesty.

Parmida and Kenzie’s Disagreement

Concurrently, a deeply irritated Parmida expressed to Kenzie in the Glamroom, she had actively prevented Corbin from targeting her and Dylan during the compatibility vote. Kenzie defended her choice, stating she had already issued her apologies and simply had to write down a name, clarifying that she selected them because Corbin continually only spoke about her physically.

“I’ve been trying to be cool with you and everything. You act like you’re cool with me, but you’re not. I see how it is… I can match your energy,” Parmida fired back.

The conversation expanded into a tense three-way chat on the daybeds as Kenzie and Parmida pulled Tierra into the crossfire. Narrator Iain Stirling accurately translated the awkward dynamic:

“Kenzie’s wondering how Parmida will react to her apology. Titi’s wondering why she was invited to this conversation.”

Kenzie initiated the discussion by apologizing for the compatibility vote, admitting she fully understood why Parmida viewed the selection as petty. She reasserted a genuine desire to establish a real friendship and clear the air. Tierra interjected to provide some neutrality.

“I just feel like everybody’s reasoning is valid. Whether we agree with it or not, Parmida. Everybody has a right to, regardless, pick whoever. Even if it sucks,” Tierra said.

Parmida countered that she would have respected the vote more if Kenzie had provided a more logical reason. The two women officially concluded the dispute with a hug, after Kenzie expresses seeing where Parmida’s feelings are coming from since she feels the same regarding the votes for her and Dylan.

Simultaneously, Sincere and Corbin chatted on the lawn about the voting process. One of Melanie & Sincere’s incompatibility votes came from Corbin & Parmida.

“Initially, I felt some type of way. But then I was listening and hearing what you were saying, I was like, ‘Yeah, that’s a fair point’… At the end of the day, you called me out on my bulls—, and that’s what a real friend does,” Sincere said.

“It makes me look like a f—ed up person defending someone who’s telling me what I believe and then he’s doing something else,” Corbin explained, emphasizing his broken trust.

Sincere confessed to feeling deep shame and guilt, recognizing that his personal growth had consistently occurred at the direct expense of other people’s feelings. During movie night, Amora told him the exact same thing as well. Corbin encouraged him, stating he had delivered the vote out of genuine care for Sincere.

“I’m not even the same person I was yesterday. In the best way possible,” Sincere insisted.

Melanie and Kenzie’s Friendship

Over on the pink couches, Melanie and Kenzie finally have their long-overdue conversation. Melanie clarified that her elimination vote carried absolutely zero malice, reiterating her perspective that Kenzie had only stopped exploring because the entire Villa had called her out.

Kenzie disagreed, countering that her final conversation with Gal had provided the clarity she needed to commit fully to Dylan. Kenzie then highlighted her own loyalty during the voting process.

“Dylan was also talking about you guys. Like, ‘They’re really rocky,’ and I was like, ‘No, no, they’re good. I’m not doing that. Melanie’s my best friend in here, I’m not even putting her on the chopping block,’” Kenzie revealed.

Melanie took the opportunity to air a deeper resentment, stating their friendship had felt it completely dissolved. She confessed that while she had viewed Kenzie as her best friend in the Villa, she realized it was entirely unreciprocated, particularly when Sol entered the Villa.

Melanie noted that Kenzie had poured all her energy into befriending Sol while completely failing to check in on her during her lowest moments with Sincere.

“When Sol was coming in here, I knew she was having a really hard time. So I really wanted to be there for her, too,” Kenzie explained. “I did want to be there for you, but I also felt like every conversation… you would pull Trinity and Aniya.”

Kenzie broke into tears, issuing a heartfelt apology for making Melanie feel lonely in a time she really needed her. In her confessional, Kenzie admitted it completely caught her off guard.

“I didn’t know that she felt like I was there for Sol and not her. I wished we had a conversation before that. It’s very much not the truth,” Kenzie said.

Harmony, Chemistry, and the CeraVe Main Stage

LOVE ISLAND USA — Episode 829 — Pictured: Ariana Madix — (Photo by: Ben Symons/Peacock)

The intensive day of heavy emotional processing concluded with a welcome text, shifting the Villa’s focus from drama to performance art:

“Islanders, it’s time to turn chemistry into harmonies as tonight you’ll be taking center stage in the Love Island USA Couples Karaoke Contest with CeraVe!”

Host Ariana Madix came the garden to hand down the official criteria for the evening, explaining that the couples would rank one another based on charisma, showmanship, and chemistry. The couple capturing the most peer votes would secure the title of Karaoke King and Queen.

The performances rolled out across a varied tracklist:

Parmida & Corbin kicked off the festivities with a rendition of Dilemma by Nelly Ft. Kelly Rowland.

kicked off the festivities with a rendition of Dilemma by Nelly Ft. Kelly Rowland. Tierra & KC took the stage with Ain’t No Mountain High Enough by Ashford & Simpson.

took the stage with Ain’t No Mountain High Enough by Ashford & Simpson. Kayda & Zach opted for Endless Love by Lionel Richie and Diana Ross.

opted for Endless Love by Lionel Richie and Diana Ross. Melanie & Sincere performed You’re The One That I Want from Grease‘s John Travolta and Oliva John-Newton. (A personal fave.)

performed You’re The One That I Want from Grease‘s John Travolta and Oliva John-Newton. (A personal fave.) Aniya & Carl picked Señorita by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.

picked Señorita by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. Trinity & Bryce tackled No Air by Jordin Sparks and Chris Brown.

tackled No Air by Jordin Sparks and Chris Brown. Kenzie & Dylan closed out the evening with a performance of Don’t Go Breaking My Heart by Elton John and Kiki Dee.

Following a private voting session, Ariana gathered the group to reveal the peer-generated leaderboard, counting down from the bottom to the crowned King & Queen:

7th Place (Last): Parmida & Corbin

Parmida & Corbin 6th Place: Kayda & Zach

Kayda & Zach 5th & 4th Place (Tie): Aniya & Carl and Trinity & Bryce

Aniya & Carl and Trinity & Bryce 3rd & 2nd Place (Tie): Tierra & KC and Melanie & Sincere

Tierra & KC and Melanie & Sincere 1st Place (Winners): Kenzie & Dylan

The Final Six

LOVE ISLAND USA — Episode 829 — Pictured: (l-r) Mackenzie “Kenzie” Brooke Annis, Dylan Wrona — (Photo by: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Before the celebration could fully launch, Ariana Madix commanded the room’s attention, warning the islanders against getting too comfortable. She revealed that America had been actively voting for the most compatible couples, and that the evening would end in one couple being dumped.

Ariana announced the safe couples in no particular order:

Aniya & Carl

Trinity & Bryce

Melanie & Sincere

Tierra & KC

The announcement left Zach & Kayda and Corbin & Parmida standing side-by-side as the bottom two vulnerable pairs. Ariana then turned to the evening’s performers to reveal the hidden stakes of the karaoke challenge.

“Kenzie and Dylan, when I said earlier that this was a game-changing win, I wasn’t exaggerating,” Ariana revealed, explaining that their stage victory had granted them immunity from the public dumping.

With the public vote finalized, Ariana dropped the ultimate twist: the power shifted entirely to the safe couples. The islanders had to physically step up and align themselves behind the single vulnerable couple they wished to save.

Standing behind Kayda & Zach: Trinity & Bryce, Aniya & Carl, Kenzie & Dylan, and Melanie & Sincere.

Trinity & Bryce, Aniya & Carl, Kenzie & Dylan, and Melanie & Sincere. Standing behind Parmida & Corbin: Tierra & KC.

With a landslide of four votes to one, Corbin and Parmida were officially dumped from the Villa.

During a highly emotional farewell, Corbin embraced his closest friends one last time.

“I’m not even mad my ass getting booted, bro. I’m mad I’m not finna see y’all every day… love y’all boys, man,” Corbin shared tearfully

Exiting the front doors hand-in-hand, Parmida confessed to the cameras that she had never anticipated finding a connection and clicking with someone on this journey. Corbin shared that the experience had not only allowed him to grow significantly as an individual, but it ultimately led him straight to Parmida.

The episode closed on our official final six couples of Season 8:

Sincere and Melanie Carl and Aniya Zach and Kayda Dylan and Kenzie Bryce and Trinity KC and Tierra

The finish line is officially in sight. Love Island USA airs Sunday through Tuesday, and Thursday through Friday at 9 p.m. ET on Peacock.