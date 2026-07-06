Erin and Ben Napier Tease Exciting New Project Near to Their Hearts

“Home Town” star Ben and Erin Napier are expanding their empire from home renovations and furnishings into the fashion and lifestyle sphere.

The HGTV favorites announced the exciting news via Instagram over the holiday weekend.

Napiers’ Next Move

Erin took to social media on Saturday, July 4, to announce the couple’s partnership with Randolph USA.

“America didn’t build its legacy overnight. Neither did we. Something new, forged in 250 years of craftsmanship, is coming,” she captioned the post.

Alongside the caption was a video showing the intricate craftsmanship that will go into every pair of Randolph Eyewear that bears their name.

Fans flooded the comments section with praise for the Mississippi based couple.

“Thank you for being one of those at the forefront of Made In America & being proud to be an American. 🇺🇲 Love you & what you stand for!” one fan wrote.

“I wish every celebrity supported American made products! Thank you for putting food on the table and paying bills for folks right here in the good ol USA 🇺🇸!” another wrote.

“Scotsman is truly a signature company of working hard and building something from scratch. That is the American dream and your three families live it daily,” another shared. “Thank you for sharing it with all of us. You are truly an inspiration to the town of Laurel, to the state of Mississippi and to all Americans. Bless you all❤️”

Napiers American Made

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The “Home Town: Inn This Together” stars have been longtime proponents of American made goods in their renovation projects.

“After the launch of HGTV’s Home Town, we were approached by overseas companies for furniture line development with national distribution. Growing up in North Carolina, Ben remembered the small factory towns that had been shuttered and left empty when manufacturing moved overseas. Thinking of the countless, American families who suffered in the aftermath, we knew there had to be a better way to make furniture,” Erin previously shared.

She continued, “Vaughan-Bassett, the largest manufacturer of wooden residential furniture in the United States, is committed to their hometown of Galax, Virginia, just like we are committed to our hometown of Laurel, Mississippi. We’ve partnered to create a cottage-inspired furniture line crafted by 600 American workers. LMCo Bedroom Collections are now available in stores across the United States. If we’re going to be serious about revitalizing small town America, we have to be serious about making things in America.”

The couple experienced a devastating loss in August 2025 when their beloved Heirloom Hotel went up in flames at the end of their lengthy renovation. One of the few items that was able to be saved from the devastation was a “beloved welcome sign.”

“We’re so grateful to have this piece of the hotel’s story preserved, but even more grateful for all of the love and support you’ve shown us this past week since learning about the fire,” the owners shared, alongside a photo with the red, white and blue banner. “Every message, comment, and prayer has meant more than you know.”