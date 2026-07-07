‘90210’ Alum Jennie Garth’s Daughter Lola, 23, Looks So Much Like Her During Their Paris Trip [Photos]

90210 alum Jennie Garth may have left our soap operas, but she hasn’t left our hearts. She’s been promoting her memoir, appearing on our screens, and living her best life with her three daughters. In fact, Garth recently shared a series of pics from her latest vacation to Paris. (Calling all 90210 fans who remember that Paris plotline in the show.) These gorgeous and scenic photos include snapshots of her all-grown-up daughter Lola Facinelli (who is seriously her lookalike)! See the photos below:

Jennie Garth’s Daughter Lola Is Her Lookalike

In case you missed it, earlier this week, the DWTS Season 5 alum shared a series of photos from her and her daughter Lola’s trip to Paris, France. She shared the photos to Instagram with the caption reading, “Merci, Paris ❤️.”

We see pics of the Eiffel Tower, their croissants, and hanging with pals, but we have to mention two things: their fashion and how much the mother-daughter duo looks alike!

We need to talk about slide nine! In slide nine, we see Garth and her daughter Lola lounging in a private jet. On the left, we see a bare-faced Garth in an all-white dress, while her lookalike daughter Lola rocks a blue and white hcekcered halter dress. From their simplistic fashion sense to their identical facial features, Garth really said “copy and paste” when giving birth to Lola!

Now, Garth, who previously starred in A Kindhearted Christmas on the Great American Family network, truly nailed the Parisian aesthetic. In the photos, we see her wowing in a button-down and black maxi skirt, a checkered red and white dress, and a vintage-styled red dress in front of the iHeart Cafe.

Jennie Garth Has Three Daughters

Getty Lola Ray Facinelli and Jennie Garth

For those who don’t know, the Hallmark’s Karen Kingsbury’s A Time to Dance alum and her ex-husband Peter Facinelli share three daughters together. During their marriage from 2001 to 2013, they raised three daughters named Luca Bella, born in 1997, Lola Ray, born in 2002, and Fiona, born in 2006.

Luca is a fellow actress like her parents, appearing in the 2019 Lifetime movie Your Family or Your Life alongside Garth. Both she and Lola attended New York University! As for Garth and Facinelli’s youngest Fiona, she’s the most private of the bunch!

In a previous interview with People, Garth talked about how being a mother to three grown daughters is “not for the faint of heart.” She said, “But as they get to be teenagers, especially young women and young adults, it’s a whole different ball game. It’s like ‘Psychological Parenting 101,’ and it’s definitely not for the faint of heart.”

Now, when it comes to Garth and Lola, they have the sweetest bond! In fact, Garth even made Lola her prom dress, showing their mutual love for fashion. “The thing is, she could have asked me to buy her some fancy dress but she wanted it to be homemade,” Garth wrote on Instagram back in 2021. “She wanted that. I dunno, it just makes me proud. And it made her so proud to be able to say ‘my Mom made my dress.’ ”