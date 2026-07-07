Inde Navarrette’s Meeting With Michael Mann Fuels ‘Heat 2’ Role Speculation

After her breakout success in “Obsession,” actor Inde Navarrette has left fans wondering if she has found her next big Hollywood role. She revealed in an interview with Nylon that she recently met with director Michael Mann. Notably, Mann is currently developing “Heat 2.”

Navarrette did not say that the meeting was related to this highly anticipated sequel. Nevertheless, fans have shared their excitement at the prospect of this rising horror star joining the cast of “Heat 2.”

“Heat 2” will be both a prequel and a sequel to the original film, which starred Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Val Kilmer. If Navarrette does star in “Heat 2,” she would join a cast that includes A-listers like Leonardo DiCaprio and Christian Bale. Both of these actors have already signed onto the film, according to TheWrap.

Navarrette listed Mann among the filmmakers she dreams of working with. Other such filmmakers include Ryan Coogler, Greta Gerwig, and “Thunderbolts*” director Jake Schreier, whom Navarrette also met with recently.

Fans Support Casting Inde Navarrette in ‘Heat 2’

Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 01: Inde Navarrette attends Marilyn Monroe’s 100th Birthday Celebration at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on June 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Mann has yet to reveal the full cast for “Heat 2.” However, that hasn’t stopped fans from sharing their excitement about Navarrette potentially starring in the film:

“Make it happen,” one fan wrote on X.

“That would be an insane casting… Going from small indie blockbuster obsession to all star cast Heat 2,” another user commented.

“Hope she gets this, wanna see her in many film roles,” wrote another fan.

“Very inspiring how she wants to prove her love for acting and being able to have range in what she does,” one fan wrote on Instagram.

“Girl we believe you. You were amazing,” another fan wrote.

Navarrette’s Career Continues to Grow After ‘Obsession’

Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 24: Inde Navarrette attends Paramount Pictures’ “Jackass: Best And Last” Los Angeles premiere at Paramount Theatre on June 24, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Though she had recurring roles in Netflix’s “13 Reasons Why” and The CW’s “Superman & Lois,” Navarrette has spoken openly about how difficult it was to find work after filming “Obsession.”

In her interview with Nylon, she said she had to walk dogs and stream video games in order to make money. Reflecting on that period in her life, Navarrette said, “I didn’t have a lot of confidence because you just keep hearing no, and that can be debilitating. I now have a lot more confidence in the decisions that I’m making, and that’s made the audition process a lot more fun.”

“Obsession” jump-started Navarrette’s career when it hit theaters and broke several box-office records. With her award-winning performance as Nikki Freeman, Navarrette quickly established herself as one of Hollywood’s biggest young actors. A meeting with Michael Mann displayed even more potential for Navarrette’s career after “Obsession.”

Along with “Obsession,” Navarrette recently appeared in the action thriller “Trap House,” alongside Dave Bautista. She will also appear in the roller coaster survival thriller “Invertigo,” which is currently in post-production.

“Heat 2” will premiere sometime in 2027. More casting announcements are expected as the movie’s development continues.

Whether or not Navarrette joins “Heat 2,” fans have made it clear they want to see more of her following her acclaimed performance in “Obsession.”



