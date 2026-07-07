Anthony Hopkins Looks Nearly Unrecognizable in New Photo That Has Fans Doing a Double Take

Anthony Hopkins had fans doing a double take after sharing a new social media photo that showcased a different side of the legendary actor.

The two-time Academy Award winner, 88, posted a playful snap to Instagram on Sunday as he prepared to watch England take on Mexico during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Hopkins Posed with His Wife

While the actor’s competitive expression caught attention, many fans were equally surprised by his appearance, with several commenting that he looked nearly unrecognizable.

Hopkins posed alongside his wife, Stella Arroyave, 70, as the couple showed their support for opposing teams.

“The Silence of the Lambs” star wore an England jersey, while Arroyave, who was born in Colombia, sported Mexico’s green kit.

“We’re all winners… #WorldCup2026,” Hopkins captioned the lighthearted post.

The photo quickly filled with comments, though many fans focused less on his appearance and more on the team he chose to support.

Hopkins was born in Port Talbot, Wales, and has often spoken fondly about his Welsh roots throughout his career. M

His decision to wear England’s jersey sparked a spirited debate among followers.

“Take that shirt off Sir… you’re Welsh!” one fan wrote.

Another joked, “Olympus has fallen.”

“What are you doing????? You are Welsh,” another commenter added.

“But….you’re Welsh!” another wrote, while one fan simply teased, “Babes ur welsh x.”

Others looked beyond the soccer rivalry and instead celebrated Hopkins’ decades-long acting career.

“You will always be the best actor and Hannibal Lecter,” one admirer commented, referencing his Oscar-winning portrayal of the iconic serial killer in “The Silence of the Lambs.”

Another fan added, “My favorite actor. I’m rooting for Belgium.”

Hopkins Frequently Posts on Social Media

While the soccer jersey created plenty of conversation, Hopkins continues to enjoy connecting with fans through social media.

His Instagram feed regularly features glimpses into his life away from movie sets.

Some posts include including videos of him playing the piano, creating artwork, dancing around his home and sharing cooking adventures, along with uplifting messages for his followers.

Even after more than six decades in Hollywood, Hopkins has shown no signs of slowing down professionally.

Hopkins Says Acting Is Easier Later in Life

In a 2024 interview with The Associated Press while promoting “One Life,” the acclaimed actor reflected on how his approach to acting has evolved over the years.

“As you get older, you have a little more knowledge of life. When you’re young, you think you know a thing or two, but you don’t. When you get to my age, you know a couple of tricks for a living,” Hopkins said.

Those “tricks,” he explained, are surprisingly straightforward.

“Just learn the lines, show up and try to be real.”

For “One Life,” Hopkins portrayed Nicholas Winton, the British humanitarian credited with helping rescue hundreds of children before World War II.

To prepare, he studied Winton’s mannerisms by watching interviews and archival footage, and his performance ultimately earned praise from Winton’s family.

Hopkins also joked that one aspect of the role required very little effort.

“It was easy because I didn’t have to act old, I am old,” he said with a smile.

Whether he’s portraying unforgettable characters on screen or sharing playful moments from home, Hopkins continues to captivate audiences.

His latest World Cup post may have sparked debate over his choice of jersey, but it also reminded fans why the beloved actor remains one of Hollywood’s most enduring and admired stars.