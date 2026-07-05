Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Gave Cartier Watches to Wedding Guests

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had just one rule for their wedding: No gifts. Well, at least for the bride and groom. For some members of the star-studded guest list, their gifts to take home come in the form of a Cartier watch.

TMZ and NBC News reported, citing sources, the wedding ended with a fun reception that had a raffle where those invited could win the watches, designer bags, and even … a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle — complete with a license plate that read “JUST&T MRD.”

Getty Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift after Kansas City Chief defeated the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024

Wedding Guests Gush Over the Ceremony and Emotional Kelce

Guests told NBC News it was full of “pinch-me moments.” As you walked into the venue at Madison Square Garden, you were greeted with photos of the couple. Both long before and during their relationship.

“You would think the bride would be the one crying more, but it was actually Travis that was more emotional,” one of the attendees said.

During the ceremony, the two were decked out in white Christian Dior Haute Couture while they read personal vows that left a lot of guests teary-eyed.

“The bride and groom’s wedding ceremony looks have been created by Christian Dior Haute Couture,” Tree Paine, Swift’s publicist, told People in a statement. “They are designed by Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of Dior Women’s, Men’s and Haute Couture Collections, in close collaboration with the Bride and Groom.”

Christian Dior confirmed in a statement that it did indeed create the wedding looks for the couple in Paris. Both wore Christian Louboutin shoes, and Cartier made another appearance as Swift sported the designer jewelry.

As expensive prizes were raffled off to guests, the sounds of Paul McCartney and Stevie Nicks could be heard. Swift didn’t sing at her actual wedding, but at the rehearsal dinner the night before, the couple sang their favorite rock song together.

Getty Taylor Swift attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024, in Los Angeles, California.

Dior Designed Swift and Kelce, but the Dress Has Yet to be Revealed

The wedding was called this generation’s “Princess Diana moment” by experts heading into the event. And while we get the idea of that definition, Princess Di had the entire wedding streamed for the world to see. But perhaps we have an idea of what Swift’s dress could look like.

While we haven’t physically seen the wedding gown yet, once it’s revealed (if ever) it will be “studied and emulated” across industries, according to Cassie LaMere, founder and creative director at Cassie LaMere Events. “It will inspire mood boards, couture reinterpretations, and bridal boutiques worldwide,” she predicted.

The “Love Story” singer looked romantic in the music video. She sported classic looks that were almost medieval. Which makes sense as some of her scenes were set in a castle.

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That is ultimately what people thought of when picturing what kind of dress she would wear.

So until we get eyes on her dress, we’ll have to settle for a jumbotron message (“JUST&T MARRIED!”) in Times Square announcing it was official.

They were charitable as well. Swift and Kelce donated $26 million to local New York charities before the big day.

There will be a lot more to come out as the weeks and months go by. But don’t expect to hear from Kelce’s mom, Donna. When asked about wedding details and if she had to sign an NDA, she quickly dismissed the idea saying the now-newlyweds “know I can keep a secret!”