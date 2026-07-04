First Look Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Fairytale Wedding Revealed

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s highly anticipated wedding celebration has remained one of the most closely guarded events of the year, but newly released footage is offering fans their first glimpse inside the couple’s spectacular New York City ceremony.

What We Know So Far About the Stunning Ceremony

Exclusive video obtained by the Daily Mail reveals how Madison Square Garden was transformed into an elaborate garden-inspired venue for the couple’s wedding, complete with towering trees, lush greenery and elegant décor that left guests in awe.

According to the outlet, the iconic arena looked nothing like its usual home for basketball and hockey games. Instead, it became what one attendee described as a whimsical fairy tale setting.

The footage shows guests gathering around the ceremony space before making their way through a hidden set of doors behind the altar, where the reception took place.

As attendees entered the celebration, Candi Staton’s disco classic “Young Hearts Run Free” played throughout the venue while guests mingled and headed toward the reception area.

One guest told the Daily Mail that everyone “headed into the festivities room behind the altar’s magic doors” after the former “Voice” mentor and Kelce exchanged vows.

The reception reportedly embraced a “whimsical Tinker Bell fairytale” aesthetic, with greenery, oversized trees and floral elements creating the feeling of an enchanted garden indoors.

Emerald-colored drapery hung from the ceiling while Madison Square Garden’s signature blue seating was covered in neutral fabric to match the elegant theme.

A massive decorative structure featuring archways and gray accents stood at the center of the venue, resembling the “castle” that sparked widespread speculation before the wedding.

Guests Have Been Dishing on the Evening

Prior reports had suggested no actual castle would be built inside the arena, and the finished design instead served as an architectural centerpiece for the celebration.

Additional footage showed a softly lit hallway decorated with pink walls, peach-colored drapery and matching carpeting.

The sentimental display also included framed photographs documenting Swift and Kelce’s relationship, from childhood pictures through their August 2025 backyard engagement.

Large gold frames lined the hallway, while a prominent “T and T” monogram appeared throughout the venue.

Guests have continued sharing details from the memorable evening.

“Good Morning America” co-anchor George Stephanopoulos, who attended the wedding, praised the transformation.

“It was really this garden inside The Garden,” he said. “It was just so beautiful.”

AMC CEO Adam Aron also marveled at the décor in a since-deleted social media post, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“Immediately upon entry, everything… floors, walls, ceilings… was draped in peach and white. Large blown-up pictures of Taylor and Travis at each age, year by year from one-year-old to late teenager-hood were on display,” he wrote.

He added that the venue was “devoid of any notion that a basketball or hockey game [had] ever shared the space.”

Outside, Madison Square Garden was illuminated in pink, while giant displays celebrated the newlyweds with the message, “JUST T&T MARRIED!”

Meanwhile, Taylor’s aunt, Robin Gentry, offered a glimpse into the emotional ceremony while speaking with LBC News in video obtained by TMZ after leaving the celebration.

“They cried, and they laughed, and they danced, and they hugged, and they kissed,” Gentry said when asked about the couple’s vows.

Guests also received a meaningful keepsake from the newlyweds.

Country singer Maren Morris shared a photo of a custom white linen handkerchief embroidered with the couple’s wedding monogram, wedding date, “New York City,” and the lyrics, “So it’s gonna be forever,” from Swift’s hit song “Blank Space”—a personal touch that served as a lasting reminder of the unforgettable celebration.