Tia & Tamera Mowry Celebrate Their 48th Birthday with Loving Tributes to Each Other: PHOTOS

Twins Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry-Housley began their 48th birthday celebrations by honoring their sisterhood in a loving — and rare — online exchange.

Tia, who is younger than Tamera by two minutes, ignited the birthday-wish exchange by sharing a photo carousel on Instagram on July 4 — two days before their special day on June 6.

“Cancer season always hits a little differently when you’re a twin ♋️ ❤️. We’ve shared birthdays, bedrooms, inside jokes, dreams and more memories than I could ever fit into one post. Happy early birthday to us! Wouldn’t trade the memories for anything. Here’s to 48 (???) and all the adventures still ahead of us. Love you always!” Tia captioned her post.

Tia & Tamera Mowry Wish Each Other a Happy 48th Birthday

Tia’s Instagram post highlighted her and Tamera’s life through the years with 10 photos, dating all the way back to their childhood.

Images from the then-and-now roundup featured significant moments in their acting careers, including a still shot from the Kids’ Choice Awards in 1998 when they were inducted into the Kids’ Choice Awards Hall of Fame.

Tamera also shared a tribute for their birthday, taking to Instagram to post a message for her twin sister. “Happy birthday weekend to us! We came into this world together, and that bond will always be irreplaceable 💕. Wishing you peace, joy, love, and every beautiful thing in this next year of life. Love you always 😊,” Tamera penned.

The Hallmark actress posted a selection of her favorite photos throughout the years. While some photos showed the famed twins as toddlers, others featured the duo as mothers themselves.

Photos from Tia and Tamera’s younger years show a carefree side to their life in the spotlight—a familial theme that was silenced in their adulthood after drifting apart around the time Tia finalized her divorce from actor Cory Hardrict in April 2023.

Are Tia & Tamera Mowry Still Close?

One year after her divorce, in 2024, Tia opened up during her docuseries “Tia Mowry: My Next Act” about the distance between her and Tamera.

“It’s times like this when I feel and wish that my sister and I were still close and I could, you know, pick up the phone and call her, but that’s just not where we are right now,” Tia candidly shared.

Tia also dished to PEOPLE that same year about what caused her and Tamera’s lack of time together. While fans speculated a fallout, Tia explained that their individual lives with their own families were prioritized over their relationship as sisters. Though Tia emphasized wanting their close bond back, she noted that their distance was a normal phase of life.

“You start as siblings in a household and a family, and as we grow up and start our own families, it is very normal for all of us to take on new roles and responsibilities when it comes to our life,” she said. “My sister has a family of her own. I guess what I’m saying is it’s normal. It’s very natural for us to create lives for ourselves.”

“I think we’ve shown who we are as people and our integrity,” Tia continued. “As for the distance between them now. It’s just a part of life. People have started to create their own families. It is what it is, and that’s okay. There’s no hard feelings.”

Tamera briefly talked about their estrangement during the “Sherri” show in Oct. 2025. The mom of two opened up about her first hangout sesh with Tia that same week. “We have our own families, but it was good for our souls. And I can’t wait to see her again,” Tamera shared.

“Most importantly, we just bonded,” she added.

Fortunately, the “Sister, Sister” stars have slowly found their way back to each other over the last year. While Tia shares her admiration for her sister more so in frequent social media posts, Tamera is just as quick to shower her sister with love in interviews as well as online exchanges.