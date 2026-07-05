90s Star Shannon Elizabeth’s Cutout Black Swimsuit Photo Is Turning Heads During Her Mauritius Getaway

90s and early 2000s starlet Shannon Elizabeth’s new era is all about living her life confidently and unapologetically. In fact, she just treated fans to a seriously radiant (and rare) swimsuit photo. And it has everyone feeling the summer heat. See the details of her Mauritius trip below:

Shannon Elizabeth’s Swimsuit Pic Shows She Doesn’t Have a ‘Care in the World’

Earlier this week, on July 2, the nonprofit founder and actress shared a jaw-dropping photo of her on her latest getaway. She shared the photo to her Instagram with the caption reading, “Mauritius does this to you. ☀️ Arms wide open, water at my feet, not a care in the world.”

In the photo, we see the That 70’s Show alum showing off her toned physique and glowing skin. We see her feet in the ocean rocking a cutout black one-piece that makes a mandala effect throughout. (While she didn’t tag who made it, it seems to be the FLAXMAKER V-neck one-piece black swimsuit!)

Fans wrote compliments under the post, saying things like: “Happy and gorgeous 💞” and “Breathtakingly beautiful and amazing smile ❤️🔥🔥❤️😍😍.”

While she didn’t post many swimsuit pics in the past, she’s done a complete 180 about it in 2026 (and seemingly for one major reason!)

Why Shannon Elizabeth Posts Swimsuit Photos & Videos

Getty US actress Shannon Elizabeth

Earlier this year, the Scary Movie star launched her OnlyFans on April 2026. OnlyFans is a subscripted-based website where content creators share exclusive photos, videos, and more. It’s synonymous with more steamy content, and many fellow celebrities like Carmen Electra and Donna D’Errico being creators on the platform.

Elizabeth’s OnlyFans page doesn’t feature full nudity. Instead it features “behind-the-scenes moments, exclusive photos & videos, candid glimpses of my life, and chatting with me directly.”

After joining in April, she earned over seven figures in her first week. Around the same time, she separated from her husband of five years, Simon Borchert, and started to thrive on the platform.

Elizabeth spoke with People about the reputation she got after certain roles. Most notably, starring as raunchy characters like Buffy in Scary Movie and Nadia in American Pie. “For me, it was a role, it was playing a character,” she said. “But even in my real life, I’m just not the girl who likes to be naked, ever.”

But in that same interview, she discussed how she decided to enter a new era by doing things on her terms, with the help of OnlyFans. She spoke with the outlet ahead of the launch, saying, “I’ve spent my entire career working in Hollywood, where other people controlled the narrative and the outcome of my career. This new chapter is about changing that, showing off a more sexy side no one has seen, and being closer to my fans.”

She added, “I’m choosing OnlyFans because it allows me to connect directly with my audience, create on my own terms, and just be free. I really do think this is the future.”