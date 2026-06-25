Mila Kunis Reveals Why Marriage to Ashton Kutcher Has Been Easier

Mila Kunis is opening up about why her marriage to Ashton Kutcher works, and according to the actress, a big part of it comes down to history.

During a June 22 appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show,” Kunis shared that reconnecting with Kutcher later in life came with one major advantage: they had already known each other for years. Long before they became husband and wife, the pair met as teenagers on the set of “That ’70s Show,” where Kunis was 14 and Kutcher was 19.

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That long history, Kunis explained, took a lot of the usual guesswork out of building a relationship.

“I married my best friend,” she said, explaining that by the time they reconnected romantically at 27, she was already a very different person than she had been at 25, 21 or 19. But because Kutcher had known her through all of those stages, there was no real “getting to know you” phase when they came back into each other’s lives.

Mila Kunis Says There Was ‘Nothing to Hide’ With Ashton Kutcher

Kunis said one of the biggest reasons their relationship has felt easier is because neither of them had to slowly unpack their baggage or hide parts of themselves. They already knew each other through the good, the bad and everything in between.

Kunis said there was no need for hidden secrets or big reveals because they had already watched each other grow up in real time. She explained that their foundation is built on respect, trust and the fact that they’ve already seen one another evolve through multiple phases of life.

That shared history, she said, also makes change feel less scary in marriage. Rather than fearing that one person is turning into someone unfamiliar, Kunis said she and Kutcher already know growth is part of the deal. She said they’ve essentially spent years proving to each other that they can keep evolving and still stay connected.

Kunis also shared that she never wants either of them to stop changing. She said she and Kutcher both understand the importance of continuing to evolve as people, and that mindset has helped strengthen their relationship over time.

Their Love Story Started Long Before the Romance Did

Of course, Kunis and Kutcher’s relationship timeline is part of what makes their story so unique. While the pair first met in 1998 on “That ’70s Show” and played one of the show’s most memorable couples, their real-life romance didn’t begin until 2012.

According to a previous report from People, Kunis has said there were “no feelings whatsoever” between them during their sitcom days. In fact, she once described their love story as “the weirdest story that nobody believes,” admitting that while she sometimes thinks they missed out on time together, she also doesn’t believe they would have worked as a couple back then.

Per Elle, Kunis and Kutcher reconnected in 2012, got engaged in 2014 and married in July 2015. They now share two children, daughter Wyatt, 11, and son Dimitri, 9.

And while Kunis’ latest comments weren’t some grand marriage reveal, they did offer a sweet reminder of why her relationship with Kutcher feels a little different. For her, the ease comes from years of friendship, mutual respect and knowing exactly who the other person is.

As Kunis put it, there was “nothing to hide.”