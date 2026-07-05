Gigi Hadid May Have Worn the Most Expensive Gown at Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift’s Wedding

Everyone was at Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s wedding at Madison Square Garden, including BFFs Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid. Not only that, but Hadid seemingly wore one of the most expensive looks at the MSG wedding. Below, see the details of Hadid’s wedding guest look at Kelce and Swift’s wedding:

Gigi Hadid’s Wedding Guest Look Details

In case you missed it, hair stylist Dimitris Giannetos shared a now-vital pic of Hadid in her wedding guest ensemble. (Along Giannetos, she got her makeup done by Emmy-nominated makeup artist Carolina Gonzalez and was styled by Elizabeth Sulcer!)

As you can see in the photos, Hadid looks drop dead gorgeous in a sparkling pink corset gown from Wiederhoeft. Specifically, the gown is from the brand’s Spring-Summer 2025 Ready-To-Wear collection, which retails for $14,500.

According to their website, the dress features “pink glass cut beads” and a corset with “metal boned construction and lace-up corsetry.” (And we’re sure the look was even pricier thanks to the pink diamond pendant necklace she topped off the look with!)

A nearly $15,000 wedding guest gown is definitely on the pricier side, and it may have been one of the most expensive looks of the night.

Other Celebrities Have Twinned with Gigi Hadid’s Pink Wedding Dress

Getty Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman

Chances are, this dress may look familiar to you if you love red carpet fashion as much as we do! This exact pink dress has been worn by five other celebrities on the red carpet.

Most famously, actress Annabelle Wallis donned it at the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards in January 2025 and Brittany Snow wowed in it at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards in September 2025.

Shabana Azeez also wore it in January 2026 for the Los Angeles premiere of HBO Max’s The Pitt. American snowboarder Chloe Kim rocked it at the 2026 Time100 Gala at the Lincoln Center on April 2026. And lastly, another one of Swift’s BFFs, Sabrina Carpenter, wore it for a Vogue issue in February 2025.

Not only is this specific dress a celebrity favorite, but so is the brand Wiederhoeft. Founded in 2019 by New York-based designer Jackson Wiederhoeft, so many celebrities have donned Wiederhoeft looks over the years like Margot Robbie, Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan, Julia Fox, and more. (And yes, Swift has also donned looks from the brand over the years!)

How Much Were Other Swift Wedding Guest’s Outfits?

If you went to the Kelce and Swift wedding, chances are you were dropping at least a few hundred dollars on a designer look. Jessica Alba’s sparkling gold Prada skirt retails around $4,000. But Tate McRae’s vintage Valentino look from 2002 that she got from Raffe Vintage was probably at least a few grand as well, making it one of the other pricier looks of the night.

Plus, Jennifer Lopez’s black Bach Mai gown and Karlie Kloss’ gold Tove Studio gown were both a couple grand as well.

So truly, no one spared any expensive for Swift’s big day!