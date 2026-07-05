Jon Pardi and Wife Summer Divorce After Six Years of Marriage

The Pardi’s over.

Country music artist Jon Pardi and his wife Summer have called it quits. The two filed the official divorce documents to dissolve their marriage two months after announcing their separation.

In a joint statement, Jon and Summer announced the news on Instagram:

“After much thought, we have made the difficult decision to end our marriage,” the estranged couple wrote in a joint Instagram statement shared Friday, July 3. “Our daughters will always remain our highest priority, and we are committed to moving forward with love and respect as coparents.”

Jon Decides to Take a Step Back on Social Media Amid Divorce Announcement

In his Instagram stories, which have since elapsed the 24-hour limit, Jon said he would be taking a step away from social media after the announcement.

“While I navigate this next chapter, I’m going to take some time away from social media to focus on myself and my family,” he wrote. “Thanks to you all for the love and support. My team will handle posting for the time being. I’ll see you at the shows.”

The documents cited “irreconcilable differences.”

The filing, obtained by “Us Weekly,” said Summer will be the designated primary parent of their two daughters, Presley, 3, and Sienna, 23 months.

How the Relationship Began Between Jon and Summer

Jon proposed to Summer in October of 2019 in front of a sold-out show in Nashville, Tenn. They got married in November the following year, but that wasn’t the original plan. In 2020, the coronavirus pandemic hit, and their original Montana nuptials in May had to be pushed back. They opted for a Tennessee wedding instead.

“There’s never a right time in 2020 to get married, so after all the planning and replanning, we were just happy we got to do it,” Summer told “People.” The event was full of love, even when Jon accidentally put his right finger out before putting on his wedding band.

In March, the Pardis stopped by George Kittle and his wife Claire’s podcast, “The Kittle Things” and answered some fans’ questions during a segment called “Relationship Goals.” They dished about — ironically, what made their relationship work.

“It’s not for everybody, but for us, a schedule with a routine — we thrive on routine,” Summer said. “Our girls thrive on routine. I know that’s kind of one of those things where it can be …” Then Jon interrupted with a joke pertaining to changing diapers.

More Devastating News for Summer

On Thursday, Summer announced on Instagram that her father had been diagnosed with cancer.

“A little life update on my dad..[I] know everyone on here loves him dearly, even those who don’t know him personally,” she wrote. “He’s a special guy and he’s gonna kick cancers [expletive].”

The couple was married for six years.