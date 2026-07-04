Kimberly Williams-Paisley & Brad Paisley Share Heartfelt Thanks to Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce for Generous Donation Ahead of Their Wedding

Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Brad Paisley shared a message of gratitude to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce following the generous donation to their non-profit, The Store, ahead of the couple’s New York City wedding.

The beloved Hallmark actress and country music super star took a moment to acknowledge the impact of Taylor and Travis’ gift and its timing, noting how much it will help support families facing food insecurity in Nashville.

‘The Store’ Co-Founders Kimberly & Brad Are ‘So Grateful’ to Taylor & Travis

“Taking a moment to say a special thank you to Taylor and Travis for their amazing donation and congratulations on their upcoming wedding! 💜💜🙏🏻🙏🏻” Brad wrote in the caption of his July 3 Instagram post, featuring a reel of himself and Kimberly dressed to the nines.

“Okay, on the eve of the wedding of Tay and Trav, this is really an amazing thing to think about, the gift that they gave The Store,” Brad begins the video. “We just wanted to take a second and say: it’s transformative, it will feed so many families, and what a way to start a marriage. I’m very excited.”

“We are so, so grateful for your donation,” Kimberly added. “This is going to go such a long way, as Brad said. Food insecurity is at a ten-year high in Nashville, and the timing is just so critical. We’re just really, really grateful for your generosity.”

She continued, “and congratulations on your upcoming wedding.”

Taylor & Travis Donated $26 Million to Over 20 Charities Before Tying the Knot at Madison Square Garden

Taylor and Travis donated a combined $26 million to more than 20 charities across the United States ahead of their weekend wedding in New York City at the iconic Madison Square Garden. One of the charities they donated to was The Store, a non-profit, referral-based free grocery store in Nashville that Brad and Kimberly co-founded.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce for their transformative gift to The Store. 💚 Their kindness will help more families across Middle Tennessee access fresh, healthy food with dignity and choice, and we’re honored to have their support.

“Congratulations to Taylor and Travis on your upcoming wedding! Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness as you begin this next chapter together. Thank you for helping make a difference in the lives of our neighbors,” reads The Store’s caption on their July 2 Instagram post.

Kimberly added in the comments, “We are beyond grateful to @taylorswift and @killatrav for this generous gift to The Store! This will go a long way toward supporting our neighbors in need in Nashville. You are both an inspiration!❤️❤️❤️”

“This is the most incredible thing I’m crying,” Ashley Williams, Kimberly’s sister, wrote in the comments.

Nikki DeLoach joined in with: “👏👏👏👏👏”

“The concept for The Store was sparked by a family value—service. Noticing that their children needed a broader perspective on the world, Kim expressed to Brad her desire for them to begin volunteering. ‘We’ve got to get them into service and get them out of their bubble, and help them understand that there are hungry people in the world.’ Kim shared,” per The Store’s About Us page.

The Store recently opened its second location in January at TriStar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, aiming to address a 40% increase in families facing food insecurity over the past year.

“This is a dream come true,” Kimberly said at the time. “Unfortunately, the need is great, but fortunately, we have this space. This is about three times bigger than our original location.”