Brooke Shields, 61, Flaunts Her Incredible Figure in Curve-Hugging Glossy Midi Dress

Brooke Shields is turning heads with her latest fashion-forward look.

The Hallmark alum, best known for her roles as Abby Knight in the “Flower Shop Mystery” movie franchise and her recurring guest role as Charlotte Thornton on the hit series “When Calls the Heart,” recently stunned in photos from her feature in CAP 74024 magazine’s “Beauty to Cure” issue. Posing in a sleek, curve-hugging brown dress with a glossy finish in one of the photos from the editorial spread, Shields showcased her timeless style on the cover and throughout the issue. The photos drew plenty of praise from her fans, who flooded the comments with compliments about her elegant look and enduring beauty.

See the Photos From Shields’ Issue for CAP 74024

Shields covers issue 22 of CAP 74024 magazine for the “Beauty to Cure” issue. She was photographed by Bon Duke and styled by Anatolli Smith, featuring Shields wearing looks from Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello.

The feature focuses on “reinvention, boundaries, and what it means to truly own yourself,” according to the caption in CAP 74024 magazine’s May 29 Instagram post.

In the comment sections of the posts, fans were gushing over Shields and her looks:

“What?! This is AH. MAZE. ING!”

“This lady has been gorgeous forever.”

“Unstoppable, iconic Brooke 🙌”

“You are and always have been so beautiful Brooke.”

“Timeless, Very Talented, Stunning Beauty!!”

Shields’ Cozy Murder Mystery Series ‘You’re Killing Me’ Renewed for Second Season

The series was officially renewed for Season 2 by Acorn TV on May 28, 2026. The announcement was made during the show’s ATX Television Festival panel in Austin, Texas just two weeks after its record-breaking premiere on May 18, according to Deadline.

“I am crazy happy we get to do a second season of ‘You’re Killing Me,'” Shields said at the time. “I’m thrilled to be collaborating once again with the talented Robin Bernheim and having the opportunity to act opposite Amalia Williamson and Tom Cavanagh has been a dream. Thank you to all the people at Acorn TV and the whole marketing and creative teams for helping shepherd this show to where it is today. I promise we will continue to deliver the show you all fell in love with… even if it Kills Me.”

“You’re Killing Me” (the series’ former working title was ‘Allie & Andi’) is a six-part series set in “a quaint New England town,” and it follows “bestselling novelist, Allie (Brooke Shields), who forms an unlikely alliance with a podcaster to find the killer of a close friend,” according to the official synopsis on Acorn TV.

The series is created by Robin Bernheim, known for successes such as Hallmark’s “When Calls the Heart” and “Mystery 101” alongside best-selling author Lee Goldberg, according to AMC Networks. Shields is both the star and an executive producer on the series.

Amalia Williamson stars opposite Shields. Her character Andi, an aspiring writer and podcaster, is described to be “a sassy Girl Wonder who was once an up-and-coming celebrity, until she lost it all.”

Actor and director Tom Cavanagh plays Jack Kerrigan, the new lead detective of the Founders Cove Police Department described as a “former city slicker who is trying to acclimate to the quirks of small-town life.”

“I jumped right in and asked her, ‘Do you want to have kids?'” Shields recalled her first day of wardrobe fittings with Williamson to PEOPLE. “And then I’m thinking, ‘Oh God, Brooke, you don’t know this girl.’ So I said, ‘I’m sorry. I know you have no reason to answer anything personal, but if you want them, don’t wait.'”

Williamson had texted Shields the next morning to grab a coffee, and she thought to herself, “Okay Brooke, just get ready to apologize for overstepping.” Shields told the outlet that Williamson revealed then that she was, in fact, pregnant.

“Am I going to get fired?” Williamson asked Shields.

“I said, ‘We’ll have the baby on-set,'” Shields said to her. “‘I’ll breastfeed, and it will be fine! We’ll make it all a happy family,’ and [Williamson] said, ‘You’re sick, and I love you.’ And I’m like, ‘I think this is going to be fun.'”