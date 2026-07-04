Brooke Shields’ Daughter and Upcoming Reality TV Star, Rowan, 23, Is Radiant with Bold New Shade of Fiery Red Hair

While Brooke Shields embarks on a new gig that features stories of real people, the same can be said for her daughter, 23-year-old newbie “Next Gen NYC” cast member Rowan Henchy. And as fans get better acquainted with Henchy thanks to her part on the reality TV show, they may notice something about her that’s already changed.

Indeed, along with a look that People points out “channeled her mom’s timeless style,” the younger public figure just showed off an eye-catching new hair color.

Rowan Put Her Own Spin On Brooke’s Signature Style

“When Brooke Shields’ daughter Rowan Henchy, 23, was promoting the new season of ‘Next Gen NYC,’ we noticed something familiar about her office-ready ensemble,” People reported on Friday, July 3. “The sleek outfit borrowed many of the elements that Shields has relied on for years.”

“Henchy wore navy striped trousers, a billowy white blouse, a tie, and pumps for her television appearance,” People added. “We suspect her mother, 61, may have influenced the timeless look, as she recently styled a blouse with a tie more casually by pairing it with structured jeans while out in New York City and again while watching the Knicks play.”

Granted, Henchy made the look her own by slaying a vibrant shade of red hair that she’s just debuted.

Although Henchy tends to stick with gorgeous ginger tones on the lighter side (see an example in the video above during an appearance she made with her mom in May), her new hue is much brighter and embraces a brilliantly bright orange tint.

Granted, Henchy’s new hair color may seem like a bold step, but it’s surely an ideal aesthetic choice to coincide with her latest career move, which involves being even bolder and taking a major “risk.”

Rowan ‘Is Ready to Shine’ and Create a Name for Herself

“Rowan Henchy is no stranger to the spotlight — she’s the daughter of icon Brooke Shields, after all,” People mentioned on Wednesday, July 1. “But the 23-year-old is ready to shine all on her own.”

“Henchy is entering the reality TV landscape by joining the second season of Bravo’s ‘Next Gen NYC,’ which follows the next generation of Bravo families (like ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ stars Kim Zolciak’s daughter Ariana Biermann and Kandi Burruss’ daughter Riley Burruss) and their group of friends as they navigate life in the city,” People explains.

In fact, Henchy noted that Biermann was one of the people who “floated the idea” to her that she might be a good fit for the show.

Henchy gave the idea some thought and decided that it “was the perfect time in her life to take a risk,” per People. She explained, “I just graduated college. That’s the beauty about being 23 is that I can do things and mess up and make mistakes and I’m going to learn. I don’t believe in regrets and I definitely don’t have a regret for doing this. So it worked out really well and I’m really happy with my choice.”

Henchy — an “aspiring entertainment journalist, who works in television as a booking producer and who recently wrote her first movie script,” according to People — “knows her name often comes after her famous mother’s, which she is quick to say, ‘is fine,'” but she’s also excited for the public to see her as she is as an individual, saying, “Now, I’m now creating a name for myself.”

“Next Gen NYC” can be seen Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo, and streamed the next day on Peacock.