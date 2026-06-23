Brooke Shields Is the New Host of a Heart-Racing and Heartwarming Show Featuring Real-Life Heroes

If you were asked to choose which Brooke Shields‘ performances you love the most, it might be impossible to decide.

Along with starring on shows like “Suddenly Susan” (1996-2000) and “Lipstick Jungle” (2008-2009), she can currently be seen in both Acorn TV’s “You’re Killing Me” and Hallmark Channel’s “When Calls the Heart.” That’s not to mention her unforgettable guest role as the Dr. Drake Ramoray-obsessed superfan on “Friends.”

Now, Brooke is taking on a new kind of role. She’ll be hosting a show that highlights the brave, riveting and sometimes unbelievable (yet totally true) stories of real-life heroes.

Brooke Is Stepping In for ‘Hearts of Heroes’ Season 8

Get ready for intense, emotional and uplifting stories as Brooke brings viewers new episodes of “Hearts of Heroes.” The star “has been named host of … the weekend educational/informational series from Hearst Media Production Group that is back for Season 8 on Saturday, July 11,” according to Variety.

Brooke “takes over for previous host Ginger Zee (‘Good Morning America’) as ‘Hearts of Heroes’ returns to the ‘Weekend Adventure’ kids block on ABC stations,” Variety notes.

“‘Hearts of Heroes’ follows first responders and their stories of heroic rescues from across the country. The show has been nominated for a Daytime Emmy, and has earned a Parents’ Choice Award and several international Telly Awards,” per Variety.

“Recognizing the heroism of our first responders is a lifelong passion for me and it’s humbling to be able to shine a spotlight on them,” Yellen said in a statement via Variety. “And we are grateful for our partners at HMPG who have helped provide an ideal platform to highlight these extraordinary men and women every weekend on ABC stations nationwide.”

“This series is about spotlighting life-saving information in a way that is impactful and memorable,” Bryan Curb, HMPG executive vice president and general manager, education/information (E/I), also said in a statement via Variety. “We’re looking forward to having Brooke join [fellow host Sheldon Yellen] in telling these important stories.”

You Can Watch ‘Hearts of Heroes’ Episodes Right Now

“Over the course of seven seasons, [‘Hearts of Heroes’] has chronicled more than 750 first responders and rescuers and featured more than 220 stories involving extreme conditions,” Variety points out. “The show also features reunions between friends and family members with their rescuers.”

While Brooke will be hosting new episodes of “Hearts of Heroes,” there are plenty of existing installments that you can check out right now on YouTube.

For instance, there’s the first episode of Season 1, titled “Canoe to the Rescue”: “In the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, record flooding causes first responders as well as a local community to heed the call to rescue.”

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That’s not to mention Episode 12 of Season 7, called “Packed Peril”: “A raging fire inside a cluttered home nearly prevents police officers from saving the people trapped inside. And we head into a fire-testing facility for a firsthand look at how excessive clutter can be dangerous when flames ignite.”

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Find the full seasons below!

“Hearts of Heroes” Season 1 Playlist: Full Episodes

“Hearts of Heroes” Season 2 Playlist: Full Episodes

“Hearts of Heroes” Season 3 Playlist: Full Episodes

“Hearts of Heroes” Season 4 Playlist: Full Episodes

“Hearts of Heroes” Season 5 Playlist: Full Episodes

“Hearts of Heroes” Season 6 Playlist: Full Episodes

“Hearts of Heroes” Season 7 Playlist: Full Episodes