Ashley Williams Got ‘Every Single Detail’ of Taylor Swift’s Wedding From Big Sister Kimberly Williams-Paisley

Kimberly Williams-Paisley may have signed the NDA required to attend Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding, but that didn’t keep her from spilling all the post-party details to her sister, Hallmark star Ashley Williams.

In a Decider interview clip posted on July 9, 2026, Williams, 47, giddily revealed that the morning after helping her big sis, 54, get ready for arguably the biggest pop culture wedding of the century, she got to hear all the juicy details over breakfast.

Ashley Williams Says She Got the ‘Best Tea Around’ From Taylor Swift’s Wedding

Hours before Swift and Kelce’s top secret wedding on July 3, Williams posted a hilarious video of herself goofily dancing behind Williams-Paisley, who was dressed to the nines in a floor-length, floral gown. Williams joked that it illustrated just how well she helped her sister get ready for the big night at Madison Square Garden.

But when Alex Vena at Decider asked her about the video, Williams feigned ignorance at first, fully aware she wasn’t allowed to share any insider gossip.

“I don’t know what wedding you’re referring to,” she said coyly. “I have no idea what you might be talking about.”

But then Williams quickly quipped, “Yeah, you know, us little sisters, we have an important job. When your big sister has a big event to go to, you gotta be there. You gotta be there to support in the hair and makeup department, and by support, I mean dance around like a total weirdo and make faces and squeal a lot. So, I did my job.”

“You know, I worked to distract her, and remind her of the reality of the situation,” Williams continued, and then deadpanned, “She had a great time at the wedding. I don’t know whose wedding it was, it’s none of my business.”

The “Jingle Bell Run” star then divulged, “But the next morning, the best part was the next day was 4th of July, and we got to sit there, and we ordered bagels, and we watched the boat parade, and she told me every single detail of the wedding from the night before. And that was some of the best tea around!”

When Vena said it sounded “better than being there,” Williams exclaimed, “Totally! Because I got to know how she felt about it all!”

Why Did Kimberly Williams-Paisley Get to Go to Taylor Swift’s Wedding?

So why did Williams’ big sister, who first rose to fame in the “Father of the Bride” movies, nab one of the invitations to the wedding, which had approximately 1,000 guests? The “Nashville 9-1-1” star’s husband is country music legend Brad Paisley, who has known and supported Swift since she was starting out in Nashville, taking her on the road as an opening act for his 2007 tour when she was just 17.

Swift has returned the favor and then some, sending significant donations to The Store, the Nashville nonprofit he and Williams-Paisley started in 2020 to act as a free grocery store for those facing hunger. The day before Swift’s wedding, they received a surprise million-dollar donation from her and Kelce — part of the megastar couple’s $26 million worth of contributions sent to 20 nonprofits across the U.S. on July 2.

Before heading to the wedding, the couple uploaded a video of themselves in their wedding wear to express their gratitude to “Tay and Trav,” as Paisley called them.

“This is an amazing thing to think about, the gift that they gave The Store,” he said. “We just wanna take a second and say it’s transformative, it will feed so many families, and what a way to start a marriage.”