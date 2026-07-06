Taylor Swift’s Wedding Invitation Revealed by Travis Kelce’s Longtime Friend in Now-Deleted Photo

Thanks to NDAs signed by over 1,000 guests, very few concrete details about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding have been revealed since the Madison Square Garden event on July 3, 2026.

But days after the music megastar and Super Bowl champion tied the knot, one of Kelce’s longtime family friends, Ashish Ferugson, provided the first look at the couple’s top-secret wedding invitation on July 7 — only to delete the image an hour after posting it.

Taylor Swift’s Wedding Invitations Were Watermarked With Guests’ Names

On July 7, Ashish — the brother of Kelce’s former chef, Kumar Ferugson — posted an image of the invitation as part of a series of photos from his trip to New York. Ashish captioned his photos by writing, “July 4th weekend 26’…. What a time to be alive!! Congratulations #TandT the wedding was amazing!!!”

The Kelce Brothers Instagram account, which is known for sharing credible and insider information on Travis and Jason Kelce, quickly reposted the wedding invitation image shared by Ashish. When fans questioned whether it was authentic, the account noted that it came from Kelce’s longtime buddy and that they only share “real” information.

Both accounts deleted the image within the hour; the fan account deleted its post entirely after racking up nearly 14,000 likes, and Ashish replaced the wedding invitation image with additional photos from his New York trip. However, they weren’t quick enough to delete the image before other fan accounts grabbed screenshots and posted it. Page Six also published the wedding invitation image.

The image of the wedding invitation shows background artwork of a pond surrounded by trees and an orange sky — practically foreshadowing the wildly orange sunset many New Yorkers captured in photos and videos as Swift and Kelce were celebrating their nuptials on July 3.

Over the artwork, Swift and Kelce’s wedding monogram — also seen on gifts their rehearsal dinner guests received on July 2 — was featured in white. Beneath it, white text read, “YOU’RE INVITED … JULY 3RD, 2026 … MANHATTAN.” Beneath that, the word “love” was written in cursive, followed by “TAYLOR & TRAVIS.”

At the very bottom, the only additional details provided were “ONE NIGHT ONLY. EARLY EVENING. BLACK TIE.”

As previously reported, no additional details about time or place were sent to guests in the invitation. But Ashish’s invitation confirmed a prior report from TMZ that each invitation had the recipient’s name watermarked in the background to ensure no one could duplicate and use it. Ashish’s name can be seen written repeatedly behind the main text.