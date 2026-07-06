Sabrina Carpenter’s Taylor Swift Wedding Dress Is Turning Heads

Sabrina Carpenter is offering a closer look at the dress she chose for one of the most-watched celebrity weddings of the year. This was Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s July 3 celebration at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Wedding Look for a New Era

Days after the ceremony, on July 6, Carpenter shared an Instagram carousel collecting behind-the-scenes moments from recent weeks. The post included several images of the black lace gown she wore to the wedding. As a result, fans got their first detailed look at her guest attire from the event. The wedding drew roughly 1,000 attendees from across music, sports, and Hollywood.

The dress, described in her post as a sheer black gown, featured intricate floral lace and a pale pink rosette at the neckline. In one image, Carpenter stands alongside her longtime stylist, Jared Ellner. This underscores the collaborative approach behind the look. Another shot shows her posing with fellow wedding guest Owen Thiele. He appeared to travel with her to the celebration.

While the carousel also highlighted Carpenter’s appearances at the FIFA Club World Cup and Dior’s Haute Couture show, it was the wedding ensemble that quickly became the focal point of fan attention. Moreover, the images provided one of the only inside glimpses into what guests wore to a highly publicized but closely guarded event.

A Friendship Years in the Making

Carpenter’s place on the guest list reflected a relationship with Swift that predates viral posts and stadium tours.

As a child, Carpenter was filmed singing Swift’s 2008 ballad “White Horse,” long before either performer could know they would later share stages and studio credits. Their connection deepened through the music industry. Eventually, this led to Carpenter joining Swift as an opening act on the international leg of the Eras Tour across Latin America, Australia and Singapore.

That professional partnership unfolded alongside a personal friendship that Carpenter has described as central to her life. Speaking to Variety in August 2024, Carpenter said of Swift, “She’s one of my best, best friends, and we grab dinner or text and catch up like you would with your best friend.”

“It’s so cool for me to get a perspective on this whole process from her and the community of artists that I feel I’m close to, to get advice from them on stuff that you can’t just ask the internet,” Carpenter said.

Carpenter also described an ongoing musical dialogue between the two. “We’re always playing each other our music, and whenever I start to think, ‘Maybe I’ll get on Twitter and say something about this,’ I’m always like, ‘Maybe I’ll write a song instead,’” she told the magazine. That approach frames songwriting, rather than social media, as the primary outlet for processing public scrutiny, advice grounded in Swift’s own long-running practice.

Mutual Respect Beyond the Studio

The admiration between the two artists runs both ways. As Swift has advanced into what she has described as an “all-encompassing” career phase, she has repeatedly highlighted Carpenter as an artist she sees as prepared for the demands of global pop stardom.

While promoting her album “The Life of a Showgirl”, Swift detailed why she sought Carpenter out for the closing duet on the record. “I wanted Sabrina to be the person who did the duet with me on it because I just think she’s so smart and cut out for this job, if you want to call it a job,” Swift said in an interview with Elvis Duran on Z100.

Swift framed the work of a major touring and recording artist not as a conventional occupation but as a “life path,” and positioned Carpenter as someone equipped for that reality. “It’s really an all-encompassing life path, and I think she’s just so brilliant and tough in a way. She’s very sensitive in terms of being an artist, but she can handle herself,” Swift said.

She added that Carpenter was her choice for a specific structural reason on the album as well. “So I just thought that she would be a great person to collaborate with on that song in particular. And it’s the last song on the record, so it really ends out the story of the album,” Swift told Duran.

By placing Carpenter on the final track, Swift anchored the narrative arc of “The Life of a Showgirl” in a collaboration that doubles as a statement of artistic trust. Moreover, that decision mirrors the way she has woven Carpenter into both her live shows and her inner circle.

A Full Circle Moment

The black lace dress Carpenter wore to Swift and Kelce’s Madison Square Garden wedding now functions as a visual marker of that shared era. For fans who have watched the relationship evolve from a childhood “White Horse” cover to Eras Tour stadiums and a closing-track duet, the Instagram post offered a final missing piece from a closely followed wedding.

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