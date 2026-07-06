‘This Is Us’ Actor Milo Ventimiglia & Wife Jarah Mariano Welcome Baby No. 2 – See PHOTOS

Milo Ventimiglia and wife Jarah Mariano welcomed their second child, a boy, in June, TMZ reported.

Mariano shared the first images of their newborn, named Rock-Anthony Makoa Ventimiglia, on Instagram on Monday, July 6.

In one photo, Rock-Anthony was embraced by his older sister, Ke’ala Cora, who was born in Jan. 2025. The black-and-white image shows a curious Ke’ala as she holds her baby brother’s tiny hands.

Another image shared by Mariano shows Ventimiglia as he playfully dangles his daughter in the air while Mariano sits next to him with Rock-Anthony in her arms. Their German Shepherd pup, Duke, loyally guarded his family as they sat together in their backyard.

Rock-Anthony Makoa Ventimiglia‘s Baby Photos

“These last couple of weeks have been chaos, but in the best possible way. Welcome back home Rock-Anthony Makoa Ventimiglia. Can’t wait for all of the adventures ahead with our family of 5!” Mariano captioned her post.

Ventimiglia opened up to PEOPLE in a June interview about what he was looking forward to most about his and his wife’s growing family. “At this point, I’m completely outnumbered in the babies-to-wife-to-husband ratio,” he joked. I’m most excited for my daughter to have a sibling, someone to grow up with.”

The ”Gilmore Girls” star added that after he and Mariano welcomed their firstborn, life became “different,” adding, “Being a father has deepened the well of emotions that I experience.”

Ventimiglia, who shot to fame for his role as Mandy Moore’s husband, Jack Pearson, in “This Is Us,” explained to PEOPLE that becoming a dad has impacted his life as a father, too.

“We deal in emotions, so being able to tap into that well is more impactful for the work,” he shared. “It also makes the work more important, because I’m not just doing this for me, for my crew, for my cast. I’m doing this for my family, to provide, and I understand what time away from them means and just the gravity of all of it.”

Despite his growing family, Ventimiglia is deep in his acting career, with several ongoing projects. In June, the Netflix thriller “I Will Find You” premiered, starring Ventimiglia as a calculated, wealthy philanthropist.

He is also filming for HBO Max’s “American Blue,” a police drama starring Ventimiglia as a hometown cop looking for redemption, Deadline reported. The series does not yet have an official premiere date.

