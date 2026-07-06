Hallmark’s ‘From Mailbox to Movie Set’ Sweepstakes Offers Walk-on Role

Have you ever dreamed of starring in a Hallmark movie, mixing with the cast and appearing on screen? Hallmark is teaming up with Valpak to offer an opportunity to do just that. The new “From Mailbox to Movie Set” sweepstakes is set to launch in July. Fans can enter and take advantage of an ultra-rare opportunity to win a walk-on role in an upcoming film for the feel-good network.

Valpak has today announced a partnership with Hallmark Channel. Together, the two companies will launch the “From Mailbox to Movie Set” sweepstakes. Signing up for this offers one lucky winner the chance of a walk-on role in an upcoming Hallmark original movie.

To promote the sweepstakes, Valpak’s July Blue Envelope, will be sent to over 40 million households. This month, it will feature an upcoming Hallmark+ exclusive limited series starring fan-favorite Lacey Chabert, and titled “Paris is Always a Good Idea.” While the lucky winner probably won’t walk on with Lacey, it is a great opportunity for a unique behind-the-scenes experience on set.

About Hallmark’s ‘From Mailbox to Movie Set’ Sweepstakes

One lucky grand-prize winner is set to enjoy a walk-on role in an upcoming Hallmark original movie, but that isn’t all. They will also enjoy an exclusive, behind-the-scenes experience on the film set, get to meet all the stars and find out what happens from the director’s chair. Moreover, they will enjoy all-expenses-paid travel for themselves and a guest to get there.

Starting in July, fans can enter the contest for a firsthand experience of Hallmark’s movie magic. Along the way, they can save on favorite local and national brands through Valpak from the information in their Valpak mailer. Alternatively, they can browse great products online at any time at Valpak.com.

“As longtime partners, Valpak and Hallmark Channel have created a giveaway that is truly special,” said John Amato chief executive officer of Valpak. “Both brands have built trusted relationships with a shared consumer base that looks forward to what arrives in the mail and what they watch on screen, and this collaboration rewards them by turning an everyday trip to the mailbox into an unforgettable experience.”

“This partnership also showcases how Valpak can create engaging programs that connect with audiences beyond the confines of traditional advertising,” Amato added.

Other opportunities for fans

In addition to the chance to win the grand prize, Valpak and Hallmark will offer 40 million households other great benefits. These include 50 percent off a one-year Hallmark+ subscription, coming with the iconic Blue Envelope each month. The savings are also available to everyone on Valpak’s website.

“For more than five decades, Valpak has helped consumers discover value while connecting brands with highly engaged audiences,” said Amato. “Along the way, we’ve become a true lifestyle brand, one people turn to for everyday savings and pleasant surprises. This giveaway brings that to life: there’s always a reason to open the envelope.”

Each month, Valpak’s Blue Envelope features money-saving offers to save at local businesses, with printable coupons, promo codes and local deals. Valpak aims to help people save money while helping businesses to grow and neighborhoods to thrive.

How to enter the ‘From Mailbox to Movie Set’ Sweepstakes

Readers can learn more about the Hallmark “From Mailbox to Movie Set” Sweepstakes on Valpak.com/walkon. Here, readers can read the official rules and eligibility requirements and can browse savings in their region.