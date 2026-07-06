Escape the Summer Heat With a Full Day of Christmas Magic on Hallmark Channel Tomorrow — July 7

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies fans know and love.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for Tuesday, July 7. After you’re done binging episodes of “Golden Girls,” “Reba,” and “Gilmore Girls” in the morning, grab a blanket and get ready to relive some of your favorite happily-ever-afters.

‘Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa’ – 10 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): When Lisa (Wagner) takes a last-minute Christmas trip to her hometown of Evergreen, she finds that the historic general store has been closed. Using her skills as a professional retail designer, Lisa decides to keep local tradition alive and help the good people of Evergreen bring the store back to life. As Lisa charms a local contractor named Kevin (Deklin) into working with her, the pair find themselves facing one surprise after another as they restore the store to its former glory. When the staff at the Kringle Kitchen temporarily accept the store’s beloved ‘Mailbox to Santa’ for safekeeping, the townspeople find and rally around a mysterious 25-year-old letter that never made it to the North Pole. As old traditions are made new again, Lisa finds herself falling for Kevin, the traditions, and the town of Evergreen.

Starring Jill Wagner, Mark Deklin, Holly Robinson-Peete and Barbara Niven.

“Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa” premiered on November 18, 2018.

‘Unlocking Christmas’ – 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): When a mysterious key and holiday riddle land on their doorsteps, Kate and Kevin embark on a Christmas adventure they’ll never forget. Based on the book by NY Times bestselling author, Fern Michaels.

Starring Taylor Cole and Steve Lund.

“Unlocking Christmas” premiered on November 14, 2020.

‘A Christmas to Remember’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): A harsh TV personality needs a break from her own life, so she hops into a car and drives to a small town mountain retreat. On her way there, a blizzard veers her off the road and she crashes. When she comes to, she has complete amnesia and a friendly passerby takes her in.

Stars Mira Sorvino and Cameron Mathison.

“A Christmas to Remember” premiered on December 18, 2016.

‘Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Cara faces a bittersweet Christmas since her mother’s passing. Flying to Oklahoma, she meets country singer Heath, facing a tough holiday too since his father’s death. He doesn’t acknowledge his fame, so Cara feels duped when two attractive women rush him. As weather keeps thwarting their way, Cara and Heath share their losses, and as they head toward their separate Christmases, they grow close. But when Cara sees a tabloid linking Heath with a model, and he unwittingly offends her dad by offering financial help, it looks like it might take a Christmas miracle for this couple to find harmony.

Starring Megan Park and Josh Henderson.

“Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas” premiered on December 15, 2018.

‘Return to Christmas Creek’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): As Christmas approaches, Amelia Hughes, a career-focused Chicago app developer lacking in holiday spirit, returns to her small hometown of Christmas Creek to rediscover the meaning of Christmas. There, she reunites with her childhood best friend Mike and her estranged uncle Harry, whose mysterious rift with Amelia’s father divided her family during the holiday season when she was a child. As she engages in local holiday festivities — and begins falling for Mike — Amelia finds herself feeling the Christmas spirit.

Starring Tori Anderson, Stephen Huszar, Steven Weber, and Kari Matchett.

“Return to Christmas Creek” premiered on November 17, 2018.

‘Melt My Heart This Christmas’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Holly James (Vandervoort), a passionate glassblower striving to establish her artistic identity, dreams of showcasing her creations at the Fern Grove Fair. Despite previous rejections from Jack Dubois (Huszar), who oversees the entries, Holly finds an unexpected opportunity to assist legendary glassblower Bianca Bonhomme, to help Jack. Unfortunately, Bianca is struggling with a creative slump and needs help managing her booth. While Holly assists Bianca, she also secretly displays her own art under a pseudonym and her vibrant work becomes a surprise hit, overshadowing Bianca’s work and challenging the fair’s traditional norms. Holly does everything she can to help Bianca without giving away her identity while also growing closer to Jack, but unfortunately Walter, a news reporter, discovers the mystery and outs Holly, shattering her relationship with both Bianca and Jack. Holly is now forced to pick up the pieces and try to melt them back together.

Starring Laura Vandervoort and Stephen Huszar.

“Melt My Heart This Christmas” premiered on November 23, 2025.