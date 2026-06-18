Fans Can Enjoy Romantic Getaways & Christmas Magic Tomorrow on Hallmark Channel — June 19

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies fans know and love.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for Friday, June 19. After you’re done binging episodes of “Golden Girls,” “Reba,” “The Waltons,” and “Gilmore Girls” in the morning, grab a blanket and get ready to relive some of your favorite happily-ever-afters.

‘A Very Venice Romance’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Amy travels to Venice, Italy to lure Chef Marcello into helping her company’s new venture. When Marcello declines, Amy signs up for his advanced cooking course to make her case.

Starring Stephanie Leonidas and Raniero Monaco Di Lapio.

“A Very Venice Romance” premiered on Hallmark Channel on September 30, 2023 as part of Hallmark’s annual “Fall Into Love” programming event.

‘Flip That Romance’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Rival house flippers, Jules Briggs (Julie Gonzalo) and Lance Waddell (Tyler Hynes), renovate dual sides of a duplex and rekindle an old romance.

Starring Julie Gonzalo and Tyler Hynes.

“Flip That Romance” premiered on Hallmark Channel on March 16, 2019 as part of Hallmark’s annual “Spring Fever” programming event.

‘Next Stop, Christmas’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Angie is determined to spend Christmas alone but her usual commuter ride turns into a Christmas train that drops her off in her home town in 2011.

Stars Lyndsy Fonseca, Chandler Massey, Lea Thompson and Christopher Lloyd.

“Next Stop, Christmas” premiered on Hallmark Channel on November 6, 2021 as part of Hallmark’s annual “Countdown to Christmas” programming event.

‘Single on the 25th’ – 8 p.m. ET / 10 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): For Nell Duke (Fonseca), nothing is worse than being single at Christmastime because everywhere she looks, couples are kissing under the mistletoe. After her family cancels holiday plans at the last minute, Nell decides to spend the week of Christmas having fun on her own! When she crosses paths with her neighbor Cooper (Lissing), a financial analyst who prides himself on being happily unattached, he notices Nell struggling with being alone and decides to share tips on how to keep the holidays festive. Cooper inspires Nell to challenge her insecurities and find happiness in being on her own. In turn, Nell helps Cooper realize he’s missing out on real connection. In the fun partnership that forms, the friendly singles’ Christmas together starts to feel like something more. Their special connection falls apart when Nell finds out Cooper only offered to help because he felt sorry Nell had to spend the holidays alone. To make Christmas truly magical this year, Cooper must show real growth of character while Nell finds her own strength in being single during the holidays. Inspired by the song “Single on the 25th” by Lauren Spencer Smith.

Starring Lyndsy Fonseca and Daniel Lissing.

“Single on the 25th” premiered on Hallmark Channel on December 7, 2025 as part of Hallmark’s annual “Countdown to Christmas” programming event.