Unexpected Love Stories & Romantic Adventures Await Hallmark Fans Tomorrow — June 24

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies fans know and love.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for Wednesday, June 24. After you’re done binging episodes of “Golden Girls,” “The Waltons,” “Reba,” and “Gilmore Girls” in the morning, grab a blanket and get ready to relive some of your favorite happily-ever-afters.

‘Raise a Glass to Love’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Aspiring Master Sommelier Jenna returns to her family vineyard to study and is intrigued by the natural methods of the handsome new, Argentinian winemaker, Marcelo.

This film stars Laura Osnes, Juan Pablo Di Pace and Jennifer Huether. It is directed by David Weaver.

“Raise a Glass to Love” premiered on Hallmark Channel on September 18, 2021 as part of Hallmark’s annual “Fall Harvest” programming event. The other movies included in the 2021 “Fall Harvest” lineup are: “Roadhouse Romance,” “Taking the Reins,” “Love Strikes Twice,” “South Beach Love,” and “Advice to Love By.”

‘An Unexpected Valentine’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): A chance encounter on Valentine’s Day brings Hannah and Finn together as they race through New York City to return a lost engagement ring and save one couple’s special day.

This film stars Lacey Chabert and Robert Buckley. It is directed by Michael Robison.

“An Unexpected Valentine” premiered on Hallmark Channel on February 1, 2025 as part of Hallmark’s annual “Loveuary” programming event. The other movies included in the 2025 “Loveuary” lineup are: “The Wish Swap,” “Return to Office,” and “Sisterhood, Inc.”

‘Lost in Paradise’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): When the founder of a high-end fashion company gets marooned on an “deserted” island with a chef, romance blossoms as they work together to survive.

This film stars Lacey Chabert and Ian Harding. It is directed by Dustin Rikert.

“Lost in Paradise” premiered on Hallmark Channel on January 3, 2026 as part of Hallmark’s annual “Winter Escape” programming event. The other movies included in the 2026 “Winter Escape” lineup are: “A Melbourne Match,” “Love on the Amazon,” “Caught by Love,” “Missing the Boat.”

‘The Love Heist’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Celebrity stylist Kayli must team up with hotel security chief Mills to track down an iconic piece of fashion history after it goes missing on her watch before the Chicago Costume Gala.

This film stars Lyndsy Fonseca, Peter Porte. It is directed by Kevin Fair.

“The Love Heist” premiered on Hallmark Channel on June 20, 2026 as part of Hallmark’s annual “Summer Nights” programming event. The other movies included in the 2026 “Summer Nights” lineup are: “The Greek Aisle,” “Texas Two-Step,” and “A Castle of Our Own.”

“A Castle of Our Own” will premiere on June 27.