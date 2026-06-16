Fans Can Experience Second Chances & New Beginnings on Hallmark Channel Tomorrow— June 17

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies fans know and love.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for Wednesday, June 17. After you’re done binging episodes of “Golden Girls,” “Reba,” “The Waltons,” and “Gilmore Girls” in the morning, grab a blanket and get ready to relive some of your favorite happily-ever-afters.

‘The Beach House’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): When Cara finds her life spinning out of control, she returns to the scenic Lowcountry to visit her mother. Before long, the rhythms of the island open her heart in wonderful ways as she repairs the family beach house, becomes a bona fide “turtle lady,” and renews old acquaintances long lost.

“The Beach House” is based on the novel by Mary Alice Monroe. The movie was shot on-location on Tybee Island, Georgia.

Stars Minka Kelly, Andie MacDowell, Chad Michael Murray, and Makenzie Vega.

“The Beach House” premiered on Hallmark Channel on April 28, 2018 as part of Hallmark’s annual “Spring Fever” programming event.

‘Hearts of Winter’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): An interior designer brings new life to the house of a widower and his daughter and finds love in the process.

Stars Jill Wagner, Victor Webster, and Rukiya Bernard.

“Hearts of Winter” premiered on Hallmark Channel on January 25, 2020 as part of Hallmark’s annual “Winterfest” programming event.

‘Romance at Hope Ranch’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Hope Morgan sets out to begin a new chapter of her life—fulfilling her childhood dream of running a ranch in the picturesque town of Ruidoso, New Mexico and reviving the beloved Giddy Up Gala.

Starring Alison Sweeney and Gabriel Hogan.

“Romance at Hope Ranch” premiered on Hallmark Channel on February 28, 2026 as part of Hallmark’s annual “Loveuary” programming event.

‘Texas Two-Step’ – 8 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Olivia returns to Texas to help her aunt with her country music bar that’s fallen on hard times and reconnects with Luke, her childhood sweetheart turned cowboy, and her passion for dancing.

Starring Heather Hemmens and Brendan Penny.

“Texas Two-Step” premiered on Hallmark Channel on June 13, 2026 as part of Hallmark’s annual “Summer Nights” programming event. Along with “Texas Two-Step,” the “Summer Nights” programming event this year also features:

“The Greek Aisle,” which premiered on June 6, starring Nikki DeLoach and Apostolis Totsikas.

“The Love Heist,” which premieres on June 20, starring Lyndsy Fonseca and Peter Porte.

“A Castle of Our Own,” which premieres on June 27, starring Brennan Elliott and Erica Cerra.

Following Hallmark’s “Summer Nights” programming event, fans can look forward to the annual “Christmas in July” programming event, which will bring festive cheer to viewers during the hot summer months.