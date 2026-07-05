Royal Romance & Heartwarming Christmas Miracles Await Fans Tomorrow on Hallmark Channel — July 6

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies fans know and love.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for Monday, July 6. After you’re done binging episodes of “Golden Girls,” “Reba,” and “Gilmore Girls” in the morning, grab a blanket and get ready to relive some of your favorite happily-ever-afters.

‘A Godwink Christmas: Second Chance, First Love’ – 10 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. CT

Play

Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): After 15 years, Pat moves home from Hawaii with his two sons and through a series of coincidences, or Godwinks, ends up stuck in traffic next to his high school sweetheart, Margie at Christmas.

Starring Brooke D’Orsay and Sam Page.

“A Godwink Christmas: Second Chance, First Love” premiered on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on November 22, 2020.

‘Gingerbread Miracle’ – 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT

Play

Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Two old friends from high school work together over Christmas to sell his uncle’s Mexican bakery, famous for its magical gingerbread cookies that grant wishes.

Starring Merritt Patterson and Jon Ecker.

“Gingerbread Miracle” premiered on Hallmark Channel on November 5, 2021.

‘In Merry Measure’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

Play

Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): When pop star Darcy returns home to spend Christmas with her sister and niece, she unexpectedly finds herself coaching the high school choir with her onetime rival, Adam.

Starring Patti Murin, Brendan Penny and Jennifer Robertson.

“In Merry Measure” premiered on Hallmark Channel on November 11, 2022.

‘One Royal Holiday’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

Play

Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): When Anna offers a stranded mother and son shelter in a blizzard, she learns that they are the Royal Family of Galwick. Anna shows the Prince how they do Christmas in her hometown of Kentsbury.

Stars Laura Osnes and Aaron Tveit.

“One Royal Holiday” premiered on Hallmark Channel on October 31, 2020.

‘Snow Bride’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

Play

Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Greta Kaine (Katrina Law) is always in search of juicy gossip. As a tabloid reporter at “Pulse! Gossip” in Los Angeles, it’s her job to expose the rich and famous for the entertainment of the magazine’s readers. So when word gets out that one of the late Senator Tannehill’s two sons might be proposing marriage at the family’s Big Bear compound during Christmas, Greta and her chief rival Wes (Tom Lenk) are challenged by their old-school editor to get the scoop. There’s incentive to be the first, too– the editorship of the magazine’s new online incarnation.

Greta’s assistant tells her that Wes has a head start to snowy Big Bear, so she dashes to the mountain resort. When she mistakenly ends up as a guest of the family, she’s in the middle of what could be her best story yet! However, she soon discovers that the family, including matriarch Maggie Tannenhill (Patricia Richardson) and caretaker Peters (Robert Curtis Brown), are more down-to-earth than she ever gave them credit for. Increasingly guilt-ridden about her game of subterfuge, Greta must make a decision: how far will she go for the sake of a story?

“Snow Bride” premiered on Hallmark Channel on November 9, 2013.

‘The Nine Lives of Christmas’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT

Play

Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Fireman Zachary Stone (Routh) is a confirmed bachelor who doesn’t believe in love or commitment. When a stray tabby cat named Ambrose shows up at his door, Zachary takes him in and slowly starts to see that a little companionship might not be so bad after all. Zachary’s commitment to solitude is further challenged when he meets Marilee (Sustad), an animal lover and veterinary student who teaches Zachary how to care for his new feline roommate. Chemistry immediately develops between the two, but will they find a way together despite themselves?

“The Nine Lives of Christmas” premiered on Hallmark Channel on November 8, 2014.