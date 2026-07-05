Details Emerge in Chyler Leigh & Nathan West’s Surprise Split After 25 Years Together

When Hallmark star and “Grey’s Anatomy” alum Chyler Leigh publicly revealed her surprise split from husband Nathan West in May 2026, the couple had already been divorced for nearly a year, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly.

On July 2, the outlet reported multiple surprising details from the settlement agreed to by Leigh, 44, and West, 47, after nearly 25 years together. West quietly filed for divorce in June 2024, per Us Weekly, and the actors finalized their divorce exactly one year later, after reaching a financial arrangement that included Leigh paying over $1 million to West and working out co-parenting logistics.

How Chyler Leigh & Nathan West Have Divided Their Assets

Getty Chyler Leigh and Nathan West in 2002, the year they married.

Leigh, whose beloved Hallmark series “The Way Home” aired its final episode in June, married West in 2002 after the actors met while auditioning for a TV pilot, per People. West is best known for his roles in 2000’s “Bring It On” and 2004’s “Miracle,” but his last acting credit was in the 2010 movie “Alleged,” per IMDb.

The former couple shares three kids — 23-year-old son Noah, and daughters Taelyn, 19, and Anniston, 17 — and would have celebrated 26 years together this month, Leigh told Chris Collins, host of the “Books That Changed My Life” podcast, as she opened up for the first time about their split in May.

But when Leigh broke that news, their split was not as fresh as fans thought. According to Us Weekly, Leigh and West separated in the summer of 2024 and filed their dissolution agreement in Tennessee on June 6, 2025. They cited “irreconcilable differences” in the document and noted that they’d “given full and mature thought to the making” of their agreement, including how they divided their assets.

Leigh kept her 2023 Kia Telluride and one of their Tennessee homes, the outlet reported, while West kept his 2023 Toyota Tundra as well as a speedboat and pontoon, and a separate property they owned in the state. Each kept the furnishings and other assets in the homes they received, though they were each able to take personal items from the homes. West took a Weber grill, hockey gear, and a road bike from the home Leigh kept, while she picked up jewelry, a massage chair, and “her choice of kitchen items,” from the home that West kept in the split.

Over the years, Leigh has maintained a steady acting career, with starring roles in the series “Supergirl” (as Alex Danvers) and “Grey’s Anatomy” (as Lexi Grey) before landing “The Way Home” on Hallmark Channel, where she was gainfully employed at the time of their split, playing Kat Landry.

At the time, Leigh made an estimated $90,000 per month compared to West’s $3,000 monthly income, per Us Weekly, so in addition to receiving a lump sum of $200,000 from Leigh in 2025, court documents said West would also be paid $993,023.08 and keep all of his interest in Modern Machine LLC.

Chyler Leigh & Nathan West Agreed to Joint Custody of Their Youngest Daughter, Per Report

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On top of the cash Leigh agreed to pay to West, Us Weekly reported that in June 2025, she also began to provide $5,000 per month in alimony to West, with payments continuing for 10 years. He was also awarded half of Leigh’s monthly retirement benefits from her Screen Actors Guild pension plan, per the outlet, with their three children named as beneficiaries.

Given that Anniston is still a minor, Leigh and West agreed to joint custody, and Leigh began paying $2,100 in monthly child support last year, per Us Weekly. They also agreed that Anniston will spend 4th of July with West and Halloween with Leigh, while the parents trade Thanksgiving and Christmas each year.

During her “Books That Changed My Life” interview in June, Leigh called her split from West “amicable,” explaining to Collins, “My relationship with my ex had reached a point where it was just time. It was time to let it go, even after such a long time. We’d been together, it would be 26 years this year.”

“We were doing all the things that we can,” she continued, “but just hit a point where it was like, ‘Okay, what you want and what I want aren’t really lining up anymore.'”