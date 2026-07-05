Sarah Drew Shares ‘Mistletoe Murders’ Season 3 Update

Hallmark star Sarah Drew has given fans an update on Season 3 of the hit Christmas series “Mistletoe Murders”. The show was renewed earlier this year after two very successful seasons.

Taking to Instagram, Drew shared a video set to the song “Spread a Little Happiness” by Nathan Angelo, featuring footage from filming Season 3 of “Mistletoe Murders”. It was crystal clear that the cast was having the best time, with so many smiles, lots of dancing, and hugs.

Fans got a few behind-the-scenes moments in the footage, offering a brief glimpse of what goes into making the Hallmark show. Drew used her caption to reveal the good times are about to end for the cast and crew as filming will soon wrap up.

“One week left in Fletcher’s Grove. Feeling so many things. I love this job. I love these people. I think you’re all gonna LOVE season 3 of @mistletoemurdersofficial,” she wrote.

The “Grey’s Anatomy” alum plays Emily on the Hallmark series, a woman with a secret past that is catching up to her as she falls in love with Sam (Peter Mooney) and rebuilds her life in Fletcher’s Grove. “Mistletoe Murders” also stars Sierra Marilyn Riley (Violet), Kylee Evans (Brooke), and Jean Yoon (Sue).

Fans hit up the comments to react to the exciting news that filming is almost over for “Mistletoe Murders” Season 3.

“I honestly can’t wait to watch season 3!! That show is super fun to watch any time of the year I’m kinda thinking of rewatching it again this week🤭🤭,” shared a fan. One fan added, “I love that you all love making this show as much as we love watching it. Basically, just all the love!”

Another fan declared, “This show brings us a LOT of happiness! ❤️” “So fun! Excited for S3 of MM! 🙌❤️” gushed a different fan. Other fans admitted that the social media share filled their hearts with happiness and excitement about “Mistletoe Murders” coming back during the holiday season.

What Else to Know About ‘Mistletoe Murders’ Season 3

Details regarding the upcoming season are being kept under wraps. However, “Mistletoe Murders” creator and showrunner Ken Cuperus did reveal on the “Deck The Hallmark” podcast that the one word he would use to describe the new season is “heartbreaking.”

Season 3 of “Mistletoe Murders” will premiere on Hallmark during the network’s annual Countdown to Christmas event. Season 1 premiered in October 2024, while Season 2 kicked off in November 2025.

When the renewal news was announced, Drew, who also serves as an executive producer on “Mistletoe Murders”, shared with People magazine that “It’s going to be a fun ride.” The actress further revealed that she “can’t wait to resolve that giant cliffhanger.”

Season 2 ended with Emily coming clean to Sam about her past after they survived being trapped together in a freezer. Emily revealed that her real name was Grace and that she had worked in intelligence, but someone she trusted had betrayed her, changing everything.

The final scene shows Emily excited for a morning meet-up with Sam. Emily opens the door to leave, only to find her ex-boyfriend, Aaron (Aaron Ashmore), the person who betrayed her, standing in her doorway.