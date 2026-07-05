Is Ryan Paevey Leaving ‘General Hospital’?

“General Hospital” had an epic kickoff to July sweeps with the climax of a storyline that has fans wondering whether Ryan Paevey (Nathan/Cassius) is done on the ABC soap. The actor returned to the show nearly a year ago after a seven-year hiatus, adding more fuel to the idea that his time may be up.

Ryan Paevey Weighs In On ‘General Hospital’ Future

In the aftermath of the Wyndemere blood bath that saw Cullum (Andrew Hawkes), Cassius, and Josslyn (Eden McCoy) all get shot, things are changing in Port Charles. Josslyn survived and made a deal with Z (John Oliver), paving the way for Jason (Steve Burton) and Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) to return.

Cassius and Cullum weren’t so lucky. They both died, but that doesn’t mean Paevey is out on “General Hospital”. While Hawkes confirmed his exit with some epic words for his co-stars, like Paevey, the latter has done the opposite.

An Instagram Story featuring Z checking Cassius’ pulse asked whether Cassius was dead. Paevey reshared the image with the response, “Only time will tell….” That’s not all the Great American Family star did to tease his future on the ABC soap.

The official Stone Cold and the Jackal Instagram page, which Burton and Bradford Anderson (Spinelli) run, posed the question of whether this was the end of Cassius. In the comments, Paevey chimed in to say, “No tag, no follow? Feels a bit like content farming, haha….but who knows. Maybe I’ll be around….”

Since Paevey didn’t confirm his exit, it likely means he’s sticking around. When the actor left in 2017, Paevey immediately confirmed he had chosen to exit the soap, which led to Nathan’s death, so his response this time certainly suggests he isn’t going anywhere. “General Hospital” has not addressed Paevey’s status with the show as of this writing.

Last year, when Paevey agreed to return, he revealed that it was for a “meaty” storyline. There were reports that he signed a two-year contract with the ABC soap. However, that was never confirmed.

The summer preview did nothing to reveal if Paevey was out or in on the show. For now, it looks like fans will have to do what Paevey said: wait and see what happens regarding his future in Port Charles.

“General Hospital” fans have been outspoken about feeling that Cassius isn’t dead. The way certain language has been used regarding Cassius’ death has led many to believe the WSB has something in store for the character.

During his time on “General Hospital”, Paevey revealed he was returning to the Christmas movie business on Great American Family, and his film will debut this holiday season.

Ryan Paevey Teases His Passion

The soap star used social media to promote his passion for jewelry-making as fans wonder where he stands with “General Hospital”. In an Instagram share, Paevey highlighted his amazing talent for making jewelry.

Set to music, Paevey was in his shop working on various stunning pieces. No words or caption were needed, as the video and Paevey’s skill spoke volumes. Fans gushed over the footage and just how beautiful the former Hallmark alum’s jewelry is.

The actor has shared his love for making jewelry more than once. It was even revealed that he made a wedding ring for his “General Hospital” co-star, Rory Gibson’s upcoming nuptials.