‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Takes First Acting Role in 7 Years

It’s been seven years since “The Big Bang Theory” ended its 12-season run.

Since then, the stars of the mega-hit sitcom gave gone on to various other projects. For example, Jim Parsons — who played nerdy Sheldon Cooper — appeared in Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series “Hollywood” and starred in a remake of “The Boys in the Band.” Meanwhile, Melissa Rauch (Bernadette) headlined a reboot of sitcom “Night Court,” and Mayim Bialik held down a stint sharing “Jeopardy!” hosting duties with game-show champ Ken Jennings.

Johnny Galecki is Returning to Acting After Seven Years

Getty Johnny Galecki attending a 2019 screening of ‘National Lampoon’s Vacation.’

Johnny Galecki, who portrayed Leonard Hofstadter for all 12 seasons, took a different route. Instead of continuing his acting career, he decided to pause it. In fact, IMDb lists his sole acting role as providing the voice of a giant in a children’s podcast series.

Now, the former child actor — who first came to fame in the 1990s on “Roseanne” — is returning to acting. However, his next role won’t be in on television, and nor will it be in a movie.

Johnny Galecki is Heading to the Stage

Variety is reporting that Galecki’s comeback role will be on the stage. He’s signed on to portray famed playwright Tennessee Williams in the Chicago presentation of “Kowalski.”

Written by Gregg Ostrin for Chicago’s Lookingglass Theatre Company, the play will be directed by Colin Hanlon (whose credits include TV hit “Modern Family”). Performances are scheduled to run from September 19 to October 25.

The play is set in 1947 Provincetown. Per the official synopsis, “Kowalski” fictionalizes an “electrifying” introductory meeting between Galecki’s Williams and actor Marlon Brando, who would go on to stardom after being cast as brutish Stanley Kowalski in both the Broadway production and film version of Williams’ “A Streetcar Named Desire.”

The ‘Planets Aligned’ for Galecki’s Acting Comeback

So what brought Galecki out of his temporary retirement? “The planets aligned. Gregg’s writing, Colin’s vision, and the feeling that after seven years of quietly observing life, I finally had something new to bring back to the work. Add to that the privilege of portraying one of my artistic heroes, and it became impossible to say no,” Galecki said in a statement.

“At its heart, ‘Kowalski’ is about the collision of extraordinary talents and the lasting impact those encounters can have on art and culture,” added Ostrin. “Tennessee Williams and Marlon Brando helped redefine American theater, and it has been thrilling to see audiences connect with this story.”

This isn’t Galecki’s First Theater Experience

While Galecki is primarily known for his television roles, he’s appeared on stage — albeit just once before.

Back in 2006, Galecki starred in the Tony-nominated Broadway play “The Little Dog Laughed.” In that production, he played a gay hustler who falls in love with a closeted movie star, portrayed by Tom Everett Scott.

Johnny Galecki is Still Close to ‘Big Bang Theory’ Co-Star Kaley Cuoco

Despite seven years having passed since “The Big Bang Theory” ended its run, Galecki has remained close with his co-star (and former real-life girlfriend) Kaley Cuoco.

During a February 2026 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Cuoco was asked whether there was an active group chat with her former “Big Bang Theory” co-stars.

“There’s one with me and Johnny. All the time,” she said.