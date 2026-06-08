Kaley Cuoco Dishes on Her Cute 3-Year-Old Daughter in Photos

“The Big Bang Theory” star Kaley Cuoco is the mother of a brilliant three-year-old, Matilda.

Raising a toddler is never easy, but Cuoco and her partner, Tom Pelphrey, are doing everything they can to enrich the little girl. In recent social media posts, Kaley Cuoco revealed Matilda has already developed her own unique tastes and interests.

Kaley Cuoco’s Daughter Absolutely Loves Spider-Man

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey began dating in 2022 and welcomed their daughter, Matilda, on March 30, 2023. This year, the little girl celebrated her third birthday. From “The Little Mermaid” to “Spider-Man,” the toddler seems to have her own unique aesthetic.

“💫 3💫 from an east coast Ariel 🧜‍♀️ themed party to a west coast Spiderman 🕷️ get together 🎂, we celebrated this girl all month long!” “The Big Bang Theory” star shared on Instagram on her daughter’s birthday this spring.

“Matilda, you are the most special babe on the planet! Your smile and laugh brings joy to every person that surrounds you, we are so lucky to be your parents! I love you to the 🌟s, the 🌙 , the 🌍 , the 🏔️ and back again!!!” Cuoco added, accentuating the post with many purple heart emojis.

In the photo album, little Matilda seemed to enjoy both themed parties thoroughly. For the first few photos, she claps and poses in front of her Ariel-themed cake. In the final images, fans can spot the toddler gleefully dressed as Marvel superhero Spider-Man.

However, the Spider-Man obsession didn’t end at the birthday party.

PEOPLE obtained photos from Kaley Cuoco’s Instagram stories, revealing Matilda loves cosplaying as the Marvel star. In one photo, the toddler beams from ear to ear and poses next to one of the family’s dogs as she proudly dons her Spider-Man shirt.

In another photo, the three-year-old holds a racket, preparing to play tennis with her mother. She might be young, but she’s already developing many hobbies and interests.

The Family Loves Dressing Up in Fun Costumes

Given Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey’s lengthy acting careers, it doesn’t surprise fans that their daughter also loves costumes and playing pretend. On Halloween, the trio dressed up as the “Baby Shark” family.

“🎃 Halloween meets BabyShark 🦈 now you all have the song stuck in your head. Welcome to our world! 😆👻” Cuoco shared on Instagram, attaching several photos from the family’s evening.

During the fall, the family hit the pumpkin patch and let Matilda pick out one of her own.

“Is it really fall, if you don’t take pics like this?! 🍁 🎃 my sweetest little family I can’t take it🥹 also me always trying to get the shot lol,” Cuoco captioned the adorable Instagram photos.

“Oh my goodness. SOOOO adorable!! ♥️” her “Big Bang Theory” co-star Melissa Rauch commented.

“Heaven ❤️❤️❤️❤️” Tom Pelphrey added.

Fans are excited to see more photos of Matilda as she grows up and develops even more exciting interests. As the year continues, Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey will likely give more adorable updates on their family.