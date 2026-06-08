Former ’70s Star Seen in LA During Rare Appearance After Trading Fame for Delivery Work

Eric Scott, who is best known for his role as Ben Walton on “The Waltons,” was spotted in Los Angeles, making a rare public appearance after the 67-year-old decided to leave Hollywood behind for another career.

Wearing a Los Angeles Dodgers T-shirt and dark faded jeans, Scott had a smile on his face as he was seen out and about, according to photos published by the Daily Mail.

Having appeared in Bewitched, The Doris Day Show, and in the film The Million Dollar Duck as well, Scott made a career change after The Waltons ended its nine-season run in 1981.

Eric Scott Works As A Delivery Driver

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While he made a name for himself on “The Waltons,” Scott revealed in a 2017 interview with Closer Weekly that he had to pursue another job because they didn’t make a lot of money from the show.

“We were loved by the public, but we never felt the studio appreciated us,” he explained. “We did not get rich from that show.”

So, what path did he take alongside acting?

In a March 2026 interview with That’s Classic, Scott revealed that following his time on television, he went to work in retail, spending time “at the Broadway department store for a year.”

“I went to all different departments. I gave it one year and I said, ‘You know what? I don’t like retail,'” Scott explained. “I quit it.”

From there, while he admitted he thought “another show would come on,” Scott transitioned to become a driver for a messenger company. In the 2000s, he took over Chase Messengers, which is a delivery service in Encino, California.

“It was a strange transition,” he added.

Richard Thomas Reflects On His Time on “The Waltons” During May 2026 Interview

Getty NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 14: Actor Richard Thomas attends the premiere for “A Waltons’ Thanksgiving” at The Garland on November 14, 2022 in North Hollywood, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

On “The Waltons,” Richard Thomas played the eldest son and aspiring writer John-Boy Walton, starring in that role from 1972 to 1977 and winning an Emmy for his performance.

And during an interview with PEOPLE, he reflected on his time in the role, specifically a line in every episode where the cast wished each other goodnight.

“Good night, John-Boy” became an iconic catchphrase and it’s a line he never tires of hearing.

“Oh God, no,” he says. “Oh no, no. I love it… I get lots of ‘Good night, John-Boys.’ It’s very sweet. It makes me very happy.”

And with that, he spoke with The Television Academy Foundation, saying that the good nights showed exactly what the show was all about.

“No matter what happens during the day, no matter what the family went through, no matter who was in conflict, no matter what the hardship might have been … when it was time to go to bed, when it was time everyone was together… after the drama of the episode, it was the making whole again of the family,” he explained.



