Halle Berry, 59, Shares Playful Vacation Pics With Fiancé Van Hunt: ‘We Got Drunk Last Night’

Halle Berry is giving fans another glimpse into her romantic tropical getaway with fiancé Van Hunt.

The Oscar-winning actress, 59, took to Instagram on Sunday, Aug. 2, to share a playful carousel of photos from the couple’s vacation in Fiji, documenting everything from beachside relaxation to funny candid moments.

Berry’s Fun Post

“We got drunk last night, and still drunk today 🤪,” Berry wrote in the caption, setting the tone for the carefree collection of snapshots.

The first photo immediately caught fans’ attention, showing Berry lounging on the edge of a dock in a bikini while soaking up the sunshine and the crystal-clear water surrounding her.

The carousel also included a more artistic image of her knee peeking out from a bathtub, followed by a candid shot taken by Hunt through a window as Berry relaxed in the tub with her eyes closed.

Of course, the actress wasn’t about to let her fiancé have all the fun behind the camera.

Berry appeared to get even by sharing a photo of Hunt fast asleep in bed.

Other images showed the musician enjoying the peaceful vacation, including one aboard a boat and another while meditating inside.

She wrapped up the carousel with a close-up shot of her foot, adding another lighthearted touch to the collection.

Fans Quickly Took to the Comments

Fans quickly flooded the comments section with messages celebrating the couple and admiring the breathtaking scenery.

“What an absolute beautiful paradise!!! Have a wonderful time. If you can snuggle some breakfast eggs back please do,” one follower joked.

Another wrote, “Wow. Enjoy Halle! I need to get to Fiji. Only thing is I’m in N.Y. That would be a long ass flight.”

“Halle u are one lucky lady. Van is one lucky guy,” another fan commented.

A fourth added, “What vacations are made for 😍.”

Berry has been documenting much of the tropical escape with her followers over the past week as she counts down to a major milestone birthday.

Just days before posting the latest carousel, she shared another stylish vacation photo that quickly grabbed attention online. In that image, Berry posed in front of a stunning sunset while carrying a woven tassel tote bag from Chico’s.

She paired the accessory with a black triangle bikini layered beneath a semi-sheer black cover-up.

The actress will celebrate her 60th birthday on Aug. 14, making the Fiji getaway an early birthday vacation with Hunt.

Earlier in the trip, Berry also posted photos from a romantic beach date with her fiancé.

During the outing, she wore a backless little black dress while the couple walked along the shoreline.

One picture captured an unexpected wardrobe mishap when a gust of wind caused the halter top of the dress to slip to one side. Before sharing the image, Berry covered the exposed area with a purple heart emoji.

Berry and Hunt announced their engagement earlier this year after five years together and have continued giving fans occasional glimpses into their relationship through social media.

Judging by the latest photos, the couple is making the most of their time in Fiji before Berry celebrates her milestone birthday, embracing sunshine, laughter, a little mischief—and, as Berry joked in her caption, perhaps a few too many celebratory drinks along the way.