First Look at John Cena’s Wrestling Farewell in New Season of ‘WWE: Unreal’

Netflix has just issued a new trailer for the upcoming third season of “WWE: Unreal.”

The docuseries, which made its debut last year, gives wrestling fans a glimpse behind the curtain into how the WWE sausage is made, going into the WWE writers’ room and backstage to reveal how the “sports entertainment” league pulled off its recent events.

John Cena’s WWE Retirement is the Focus of Season 3

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According to a new release from Netflix, one of the storylines featured in Season 3 of “WWE: Unreal” will be the swan song of a WWE legend.

“John Cena says goodbye, a fan favorite returns, and the next generation of Superstars rise to the occasion,” declares the synopsis. “‘WWE: Unreal’ takes viewers inside the writers’ room as injuries, last-minute pivots, and career-defining decisions reshape WWE’s biggest season yet heading into WrestleMania 42.”

Who Will Be Appearing in ‘WWE: Unreal’ in Season 3?

Netflix John Cena in a scene from ‘WWE: Unreal’

While Cena’s emotional farewell to the ring will certainly appeal to WWE fans, he’s not the only wrestler featured in the upcoming season.

Others set to appear are Cody Rhodes, Liv Morgan, CM Punk, AJ Lee, Trick Williams, Lash Legend, Stephanie Vaquer, Oba Femi, Bron Breakker, Chelsea Green, Matt Cardona, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.

What Else Can Fans Expect from ‘WWE: Unreal’ Season 3?

Netflix Bron Breakker in ‘WWE: Unreal’ Season 3.

The third season of “WWE: Unreal” will consist of five episodes, each running approximately 50 minutes.

“After taking fans deeper than ever inside World Wrestling Entertainment’s creative process, the hit docuseries will once again pull back the curtain on some of the biggest moments, boldest decisions,and unforgettable storytelling with some of the WWE’s greatest legends who’ve shaped the industry and new stars who are emerging as prominent parts of the future,” notes the logline.

John Cena WWE Retirement

It’s no secret that John Cena has successfully parlayed his WWE fame into bona fide movie stardom, following in the footsteps of fellow ex-grappler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

After his final match in December 2025, Cena sat down with Sports Illustrated’s “The Takedown” to discuss his plans after retiring from the WWE.

“It’s great,” Cena said of his WWE retirement. “Physically, I feel great. Gosh, I love watching the product. As you saw, I was having a bunch of fun at WrestleMania. Really looking forward to the future and my future role in WWE.”

In that interview, Cena acknowedlged the debt he owes to the WWE for launching his career. In fact, he insisted that even though he won’t be wrestling, his association with the league is far from over.

“I just want to try to develop a way to pay it back and pay it forward for all the moments I was able to have,” Cena said. “My goal is to leave the business better than I found it and there has to be some acumen behind it. [This is] a chance for the business to continue to get energy from me, because they’ve given me so much energy.”

When Will ‘WWE: Unreal’ Debut?

All five episodes of “WWE: Unreal” Season 3 will drop on Tuesday, July 21 on Netflix.