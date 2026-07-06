Netflix Unveils Cast for Next Harlan Coben Thriller

Netflix has just announced casting news about an upcoming project that will appeal to fans of Harlan Coben’s gritty mystery novels.

The next Coben adaptation will be “Myron Bolitar,” inspired by the author’s 12-novel series, described by Netflix in a press release as his “most iconic and longest running series.”

Here’s Who’ll Be Starring in ‘Myron Bolitar’

The stars of this exciting new series has been revealed. Headlining the cast will Colin Woodell (“Pulse,” “The Continental”), KJ Apa (“The Map That Leads To You,” “Riverdale”) and Diane Guerrero (“Orange Is The New Black,” “The Lincoln Lawyer”).

Meanwhile, there will be some heavy hitters behind the camera. Emmy-winning writer and producer David E. Kelley (whose mountain of hit series includes “Big Little Lies” and the recent Apple TV hit “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”) will be co-showrunner alongside Kyle Long (“Suits,” “Big Sky”).

Introducing the ‘Myron Bolitar’ Characters

Netflix ‘Myron Bolitar’ stars Colin Woodell, KJ Apa and Diane Guerrero.

Woodell will portray the titular Myron Bolitar, a former college basketball star who reinvented himself as a sports agent after his NBA career came to an abrupt end. “He built his agency — MB Sports — on an unwavering belief in overlooked athletes, with the same heart and fierce competitive drive he once brought to the court,” states Netflix’s press release.

Apa will play Win Lockwood. “Born into extraordinary privilege, Win walked away from the family business to build something of his own alongside his closest friend, Myron,” the release continues. “Unflappable, endlessly resourceful and fiercely loyal, he’s the one Myron turns to when clients find themselves in trouble.”

Rounding out the cast, Guerrero will play Esperanza Diaz, described as “a former professional wrestler turned Myron’s indispensable right hand at MB Sports. Armed with endless grit and razor-sharp wit, Esperanza is the backbone of the agency and the steady force keeping both Myron and clients in check.”

What is ‘Myron Bolitar’ About

The upcoming series will be set in the world of professional sports, bringing one of Coben’s most popular literary creations to the screen.

“After an injury ends his NBA dreams, Myron Bolitar reinvents himself as a sports agent — using charm, smarts, and a ruthless partner to navigate the high-stakes and dirty world of sports, where saving his clients often means risking himself,” explains the logline.

Netflix’s Partnership with Harlan Coben Has Been a Spectacular Success

Netflix first partnered with Coben in 2018, with the hit series “Safe.” In addition to that title, all told Netflix has adapted 13 of his books for the screen, including “Fool Me Once,” “Run Away,” “The Woods,” “The Innocent,” “Gone for Good,” “Stay Close,” “Hold Tight,” “The Stranger,” “Missing You,” “Just One Look,” “Caught” and “I Will Find You.”

The latter series, Coben’s most recent adaptation, is Netflix’s biggest original scripted debut of 2026. “I Will Find You” hit #1 for two consecutive weeks on the English TV list, with 24 million views in its first week of release, and an additional and 34.1million in its second.

According to Netflix, Coben’s shows have landed on the streamer’s weekly Global Top 10 list 33 times, and reached the Top 10 in 92 different countries.

Meanwhile, during the period spanning from 2023-2025, Netflix’s Coben adaptations shows have racked up more than 300 million global views.