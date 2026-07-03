‘General Hospital’ Villain Says Goodbye After ‘Epic Sendoff’ With Sweet Words for ‘Incredible’ Co-Stars

It’s the end of the run for “General Hospital” villain Cullum (Andrew Hawkes) after a massive shootout at Wyndemere left many dead and many injured. Cullum’s reign of terror in Port Charles is over, and that means Hawkes’ time on the ABC soap is done. The actor has opened up about going out in a blaze of glory and his love for many of his co-stars.

Andrew Hawkes Opens Up About ‘Epic Sendoff’ on ‘General Hospital’

In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, Hawkes was honest about his time on the show and how Cullum was written out. Hawkes knew he wouldn’t be on “General Hospital” for the long haul.

Cullum was a villain from the jump. Hawkes was only supposed to stick around as Cullum for three episodes, and the stint turned into nearly 40 episodes of the ABC soap.

Despite knowing the end was coming, leaving was beyond emotional for the actor because playing Cullum was “just an incredible experience as an actor at this point in my life.” The final day was filled with so much action and drama for Cullum that Hawkes didn’t get a chance to process his exit.

“Whatever feelings I had at that point, it was really about just doing the work because I had a big day ahead of me. I couldn’t really be like, ‘Oh, I’m so sad!’” he stated to the outlet.

Adding more to his final day of filming experience was the fact that John Oliver came in at the end as the mysterious Z in a helicopter moment that was one for the soap books.

“It was an epic sendoff, without a doubt,” Hawkes said of having Oliver begin his guest-starring stint in the last moments of his playing Cullum.

Andrew Hawkes Has Sweet Words for His ‘General Hospital’ Co-Stars

The actor remains in awe of the “incredible” cast and crew on “General Hospital,” especially Ryan Paevey (Cassius), who he gushed over. Hawkes has so much love for the Great American Family star and everything he brought as a scene partner.

“He’s an incredibly interesting guy who’s living the life that I think all of us dreamed of living as young men: riding motorcycles, surfing, making jewelry. He’s just a really cool person and a lot of fun to be around,” the soap star spilled.

Other “General Hospital” stars who earned mad praise from Hawkes included Carlo Rota (Sidwell) and Kelly Thiebaud (Britt), who he had a lot of scenes with on the show. Hawkes couldn’t say enough about how “brilliant” and “entertaining” those two are as people and actors.

Chris McKenna (Jack) has become a good friend of Hawkes since they met on “General Hospital”. In fact, Hawkes declared, “He’s such a good man,” and wanted McKenna’s fans to know that he is such an “incredibly good human.” The two men even recently did an event together where they performed karaoke and channeled an iconic moment from “Top Gun”

Hawkes was in awe of the younger cast on “General Hospital,” especially Finn Carr (Rocco). “I just adore the kid. He’s a beautiful, kind young man and so talented,” he praised the teen soap star.

It may be the end of the road for Cullum and Hawkes on the ABC soap, but Hawkes has cherished memories and new friends that will last him a lifetime. The actor also hinted that he’s not opposed to a return to “General Hospital” someday if the powers that be ever want him back.