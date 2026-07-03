Vanessa Hudgens Glowing in Pregnancy Pic With Husband: ‘Love You Forever’

Actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens has shared a throwback pregnancy pic while honoring her husband Cole Tucker on his birthday.

Hudgens, who won Season 11 of “The Masked Singer” as Goldfish in 2024, rose to global fame after starring as Gabriella Montez in the hit Disney Channel Original Movie “High School Musical.”

Since then, she has starred in countless movies from “Spring Breakers” and “Second Act” to her run of Netflix Christmas movies, “The Princess Switch.”

In her personal life, she married baseball player Cole Tucker in Tulum, Mexico, in December 2023. The following year, they started a family together, welcoming a son in July 2024 and then a daughter in November 2025.

As of this writing, Hudgens and Tucker have chosen not to reveal the names of their children.

Vanessa Hudgens Celebrates Husband’s Birthday

In an Instagram post shared today, on July 3, Hudgens shared a black-and-white throwback pic of herself with Tucker for his 30th birthday.

Hudgens could be seen wearing a mini black dress with her wavy dark hair down and pushed to one side. She accessorized herself with a bracelet and a large sparkly ring.

Meanwhile, Tucker also opted for all-black, rocking a short-sleeved T-shirt with jeans. Both were barefoot for the occasion.

They were captured sitting at the top of a mini outdoor staircase while a glowing Hudgens held on to her growing bump, and Tucker rested his right hand on her leg.

To accompany the post, Hudgens attached some more solo black-and-white shots of her husband in a white tuxedo suit.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE MAN THAT MAKES MY WORLD GO ROUND,” she proudly wrote in her caption.

“Love u forever baby @cotuck (no I’m not pregnant again it’s just a cute pic lol),” Hudgens added.

Fans Send Their Support

Following the wholesome post, many of Hudgens’s 47.9 million followers offered their support and celebrated their relationship.

“OMG, you definitely deserve a cancer man!!” one user wrote.

“This is such a beautiful picture,” another person shared.

“Awe, happy bday to your baby daddy,” a third remarked.

“We love this for you,” a fourth said.

“Such a beautiful couple. Happy birthday,” a fifth fan added.

“Happy birthday to your husband!!” a sixth wrote.

Vanessa on Motherhood

On Mother’s Day last May, Hudgens opened up about becoming a mother while sharing a photo of herself heavily pregnant.

“Becoming a mother has been the hardest, most exhausting but also incredibly fulfilling and joyous chapter of my life. I couldn’t be more grateful for my little family,” she wrote.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all who’ve done their time or are in the grind. The power mamas hold is truly supernatural and I admire us all.”

Meanwhile, when speaking to E! News in November 2024, Hudgens reflected on the pursuit of efficiency as she gets older.

“The older that I get, the more practical I get,” she said. “Life is chaotic and hectic. I don’t need to make it any more stressful than it needs to be. So, I keep things cozy.”