‘Days of Our Lives’ First Look at John Oliver in Mystery Role

One week after news broke that late-night talk show host John Oliver had booked two soap roles, “Days of Our Lives” has given a first look at his upcoming stint. The preview comes as Oliver nears the end of this three-episode arc on “General Hospital”.

First Look at John Oliver on ‘Days of Our Lives’

Play

Access Hollywood was on the set of the Peacock soap when Oliver was filming, discussing how he was making his daytime dreams come true after his March plea to be on a soap. The “Last Week Tonight” host wanted to follow in the footsteps of Stephen A. Smith, who plays Brick on “General Hospital,” and now he has.

In August, Oliver will guest star on “Days of Our Lives” for three episodes in a mystery role. Thanks to the first look, fans know that his storyline and scenes involve EJ (Dan Feuerriegel), Rita (Maggie Carney), and a very interesting hairdo.

“Not a bad place really if you like mosquitoes and men who wear flip flops,” Oliver’s character says to EJ and Rita on a set fans have never seen before. “I would love a bacon sandwich and an oat milk latte with no foam,” he tells Rita.

Oliver admitted to Access Hollywood that he was thrilled when the hit Peacock soap called. The pace of being on a soap was brand new to Oliver, who expressed that he was just trying not to screw up. Oliver gave mad props to those who work in the soap world, saying, “People on soaps work incredibly hard. The schedule is nuts. This moves so fast.”

‘Days of Our Lives’ Star Dan Feuerriegel Weighs In On Working With John Oliver

Feuerriegel was featured in the Access Hollywood footage and admitted that working with the late-night talk show host was not on his 2026 bingo card. However, that is what happened, and Feuerriegel couldn’t say enough good things about working with Oliver.

“Hearing John talk about how hard we work is actually a lovely thing. It’s a nice kind of feather in the cap, as they say. And that being said, John has been working really hard, too. He’s basically dropped into the deep end of the pool, and he’s doing amazingly,” Feuerriegel expressed.

Carney echoed Feuerriegel’s remarks about Oliver, calling him such a kind and wonderful man.

“He is fast, of course, quick on his feet. He definitely likes to improvise, which I do too, but within the scope of the scene. So, that’s so much fun. He’s very present,” she spilled to the outlet.

Even though fans have been given a first look at Oliver on the hit Peacock soap, the show is keeping details regarding the storyline and who Oliver is playing under wraps. Considering EJ is involved, the mystery character could be anything from someone helping him out of a jam to someone trying to hurt him. After all, so many people in Salem have it out for EJ these days.

The good news is that fans will only have to wait a few weeks to find out how Oliver fits into “Days of Our Lives.” Despite the show filming nearly 10 months in advance, Oliver’s episodes will air August 11, 12, and 14, just five months after his plea to be on a soap.