An Important Person in Taylor Swift’s Life Tragically Passed Away on Her Wedding Day

For newlyweds Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, the day of their wedding was by all accounts a celebratory, joyous occasion.

Sadly, that same day also marked the passing of a beloved figure in Swift’s life, who lost his battle with cancer on the same day she and Kelce exchanged vows at Madison Square Garden.

Kirk Schwabe was Taylor Swift’s Favorite Teacher and Loyal Security Guard

On July 3, 2026, the same day as Swift’s wedding, Kirk Schwabe passed away at age 69. Schwabe’s family confirmed the sad news to The Telgraph, revealing the cause of death to be metastatic kidney cancer.

Schwabe was a former Nashville police officer who taught criminal justice at Hendersonville High School in Nashville. Among his students was teenage Taylor Swift, who attended the school after moving from Pennsylvania to Nashville to pursue a career in country music.

As Page Six reported, Schwabe taught Swift between 2004 and 2006, and quickly became her favorite teacher. As her success grew, she brought Schwabe into her extended family. In 2009, as Swift’s career began to explode, the singer’s father reached out to Schwabe. He encouraged the ex-cop to quit his teaching job and come work for Swift as her private security guard.

His Health ‘Declined Rapidly’ After Diagnosis

On June 2, while Swift and Kelce prepared to host their rehearsal dinner, Schwabe’s daughter shared a sad post via Facebook.

“Over the past several weeks, his health has declined rapidly, and he has now been moved to hospice care,” wrote his daughter, Sarah Gordon.

“If you know my dad, you know he has poured his heart into everything he’s done,” Gordon added. “He has always loved teaching. He loves his students.”

He Believed Taylor Swift Had Found ‘the One’ in Travis Kelce

Prior to his death, Schwabe weighed in on Swift’s upcoming wedding, sharing his belief that she’d found her soulmate in the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. “I do trust Taylor’s judgment. She knows what’s best,” he told The Telegraph.

As Schwabe explained, he was more than just her employee, but a sounding board and source of advice. As he explained, as she catapulted to ever-growing stardom, he cautioned her that she needed to expect changes in her life that she could barely imagine. “I told her, you’re a superstar. This is not fun and games no more. You are it,” he recalled. “Everything keeps going up and up and up, and the sky’s the limit for you.”

He Eventually Felt ‘Burnt Out’ Keeping Swift Safe

Working security for Swift gave him insight into the dangers that surrounded her daily, which he admitted filled him with “panic” as he worked to protect her. “If anything happens, I’m the guy,” he said. “We got four or five hundred people in here, and I got some extra security guards, but I don’t know a lot of these guys who got hired, I don’t know what their qualifications are.”

After a few years, he went to Swift and informed her that he was unable to continue. “I said, ‘Taylor, look, I’m burnt out, I can’t keep up,” he said. “I think you’re better getting a professional security guard to come and protect you.'”

According to Schwabe’s wife Jane, he treated Swift with the same level of fatherly concern he provided to his own offspring. “He treated her like he did his daughters,” she added. “My dad had a remarkable way of making people feel seen, valued and protected. “Whether you were family, one of his students, or someone like Taylor whose path crossed his, he cared deeply about people. That’s the legacy he leaves behind.”

Taylor Swift Honored Her Favorite Teacher in a 2010 Film

As her career was on the rise, Swift appeared in the 2010 romantic comedy “Valentine’s Day.”

At the time, she paid tribute to her teacher-turned-protector when she convinced the film’s director, Garry Marshall, to name her character’s teacher in the film Mr. Schwabe.