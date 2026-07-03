Prince William Makes Surprise Visit to Travis Kelce’s Podcast Hours Before Taylor Swift Wedding

Speculation has hit a fever pitch that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will get married in NYC’s Madison Square Garden this afternoon. While Swifties anxiously await every shred of news about the rumored ceremony, Kelce has offered a royal distraction, courtesy of the podcast he hosts alongside brother, Jason Kelce.

In a brief teaser that dropped on Friday, July 3, the brothers revealed the next guest on their “New Heights” podcast was none other than Prince William.

An Epic Introduction Fit for a Future King

In the teaser, Jason delivers an epic introduction for the Prince of Wales.

“Our guest today is the 6-foot-3 Prince from London, England,” intoned Jason, a retired NFL star who spent his entire 13-year career with the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Ho ho!” added Travis with excitement.

“That’s right. The president of the English Football Association, the Vice Royal Patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, the Duke of Cambridge, the Duke of Cornwall, the Lord of the Isles, Prince and Great Steward of Scotland, Earl of Chester, and the Prince of Wales,” he continued.

The ex-NFL star wasn’t done. “Ninety-two percenters, please welcome his Royal Highness, Prince William!” Jason bellowed enthusistically.

Throughout the bombastic intro, Travis clapped and cheered, beaming with excitement at welcoming the future king of England as a guest.

“Let’s go!” Travis chimed in.

Even William Thought it Was Too Much

Travis then proceeded to bow, “Waynes World” style, in the presence of actual royalty.

Jason’s over-the-top intro clearly cracked up the prince, who stifled laughter when he responded, “That is quite the intro, guys. Amazing.”

Replied Jason: “We had to do it big for you, had to do it big.”

Prince William’s episode of “New Heights” will go live on Friday, July 3 at noon ET.

William and Kate Won’t Be Attending Kelce’s Wedding to Taylor Swift

Rumors had been swirling that William and wife Kate Middleton (a.k.a. Catherine, Princess of Wales) would be among the guests invited to the Swift-Kelce nuptials, rumored to be held in New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Back in May, William appeared on British radio show “Heart Breakfast,” where he seemingly hinted that they might be attending.

When asked if he’d received an invitation, he offered a coy response. “No comment,” he said, as reported by Town & Country. “I’m hoping and I’m sure there might be an invitation around but we’ll see.”

However, People subsequently confirmed that the royal couple wouldn’t be making the trip to New York, and would not attend the wedding.

Princess Charlotte is a Serious Swiftie

During that interview, William asked the hosts to play a request for his daughter, Princess Charlotte: “Opalite,” the hit single from Swift’s 2025 album “The Death of a Showgirl.”

“Charlotte, my daughter, and Louis, to be fair, Charlotte, particularly, is obsessed by Taylor Swift,” William explained. “

We went to see her on her Eras Tour and it was amazing.”

A Royal Selfie with Swift

As the prince pointed out, he took his kids to see Swift in 2024, during the London stop on her massively successful Eras tour.

He accompanied Princess Charlotte and Prince George backstage, where Swift happily posed for a selfie — which William posted on Instagram.

A Long History and a Royal Duet

Getty Taylor Swift, Jon Bon Jovi and Prince William singing at Kensington Palace

Prince William’s association with Swift dates back to 2013, when she invited him onstage during a charity performance at Kensington Palace.

William — not known for his singing ability — gamely joined her and Jon Bon Jovi for a rendition of Bon Jovi classic “Livin’ On A Prayer.”

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While fans loved it, William still looks back at the performance with embarrassment.

“To this day, I still do not know what came over me. Honestly, even now I’m cringing at what happened next, and I don’t understand why I gave in,” he said in 2021 while appearing on the Apple+ “Time to Walk” fitness experience (via ABC News). “But, frankly, if Taylor Swift looks you in the eye, touches your arm, and says, ‘Come with me…’ I got up like a puppy and went, ‘Yeah, OK, that seems like a great idea. I’ll follow you.'”

Looking back, he recalled an out-of-body experience that felt like being “in a trance,” especially when he couldn’t remember the song’s lyrics.

“Beneath my black tie, there was a lot of sweating going on,” he added. “I felt like a swan, where I was trying to keep myself composed on the outside, but inside, the little legs are paddling fast.”