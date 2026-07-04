Is It Really the End for Cassius? ‘General Hospital’ Fans Aren’t So Sure

Just when Cassius Faison (Ryan Paevey) seemed poised for an intriguing future in Port Charles, “General Hospital” appeared to pull the plug on his story. However, not everyone is convinced that Cassius is really gone.

After “GH” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson asked fans whether the WSB could still have a trick up its sleeve, viewers quickly shared why they believe there may be more to Cassius’ story. Read on to discover what “General Hospital” fans are theorizing about the newest Faison’s future in Port Charles.

Ryan Paevey Fuels Speculation About Cassius’ Fate

The head of the WSB, Z (John Oliver), just confirmed to Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) that Cassius Faison didn’t make it following the shootout that occurred on Spoon Island. However, not all “General Hospital” fans are so sure that this really marks the end for Cassius in Port Charles.

“GH” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson aren’t so sure either, prompting fans with the question, “THAT’S THAT THEN?! Is It REALLY Curtains For Cassius, Or Does The WSB Have A Trick Up Its Sleeve?” on their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages.

Of course, “General Hospital” fans had a lot to discuss. In fact, Ryan Paevey even joined in on the conversation. The soap star poked a bit of fun at his co-stars, writing, “No tag, no follow? Feels a bit like content farming, haha….but who knows. Maybe I’ll be around….” Naturally, Paevey’s comments only fueled even more speculation about Cassius’ apparent demise.

‘General Hospital’ Fans Think the WSB May Have Another Plan

Many viewers theorized that Cassius’ story may be far from over, with several suggesting that the WSB could still be involved in his fate.

“I always thought Cassius was WSB himself (it makes sense, since he had a mad genius as a father) and infiltrated Cullum and Jenz’s diabolical dream of creating a cold fusion reactor to hold over the world for profit,” one fan wrote.

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Another viewer commented, “I think Cassius was working undercover for WSB FBI CIA??? So many ways to go with his character just plz don’t leave!!!”

Others speculated that Z may not have been completely truthful about what happened on Spoon Island. “Likely Z wasn’t honest, and he took Cassius. Then Cassius reappears at a later time,” one fan predicted.

‘GH’ Viewers Say Cassius Has Too Much Unfinished Business to Stay Gone

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Many “General Hospital” fans also argued that there is simply too much story left to tell for Cassius to be gone permanently.

“Don’t think Cassius is dead..he’ll be back,” one viewer declared.

Another fan wrote, “just when this man was starting to grow on me and I was rooting for him. There’s so many things that could be done with his storyline. Let’s hope his exit is temporary.”

Others pointed to Cassius’ relationships in Port Charles as evidence that his story isn’t finished. “I think Cassius is being held by the WSB and getting him healed and will be back and the good time has come out!!! Ryan Paevey is a great actor and needs to continue under the new Cassius!! James needs him too!!” one viewer commented.

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“Nope, he’ll be back. There’s so much story left to tell since everyone will now know his real identity,” another fan wrote.

One “General Hospital” fan summed up the feelings of many viewers, writing, “I am really hoping he’s not dead and comes back. He has a lot of unfinished business and convos to have with Liesl, Britt, James, Maxie, Dante, Lulu. Basically everyone and the fans were forgiving Cassius. Whether he was Nathan or Cassius, we love Ryan!”

For now, Cassius’ fate appears to rest entirely in the WSB’s hands. However, between Ryan Paevey’s cryptic comment and fans’ theories about undercover missions and unfinished storylines, many viewers aren’t convinced they’ve seen the last of him. Whether Cassius is truly gone or simply waiting in the wings for a dramatic return, “General Hospital” fans will be watching closely to see if Port Charles has another surprise in store.