Can Cassius Faison Ever Be Accepted in Port Charles? ‘General Hospital’ Fans Weigh In

Can Cassius Faison ever find acceptance in Port Charles? That’s the question “General Hospital” fans are asking now that more residents have learned that the mysterious newcomer is not actually the late Nathan West.

While many viewers believe Cassius has shown genuine remorse and deserves a second chance, others remain cautious about whether Port Charles should fully embrace the son of Cesar Faison. Read on to see what “General Hospital” fans are saying.

‘General Hospital’ Fans Weigh In on Cassius Faison’s Future in Port Charles

The jig is finally up for Cassius Faison, as more and more Port Charles residents discover that he is not, in fact, the late Nathan West. Will Port Charles ever be able to forgive Cassius for his lies?

The Stone Cold and Jackal social media pages posed that question to fans, writing, “FORGIVE & FORGET: Should The Good Folks Of Port Charles Welcome Cassius Into Their Fold?”

Of course, “General Hospital” fans had a lot of thoughts on the whole Cassius situation, and Ryan Paevey even weighed in on the conversation. The “GH” star poked a bit of fun at his co-stars, Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson, who run the Stone Cold and Jackal social media pages, writing, “Psh….Talkin about me and didn’t even tag me, haha. Nice to see people saying nice things. : )”

Many ‘General Hospital’ Fans Think Cassius Has Earned Forgiveness

Despite his deception, many viewers argued that Cassius has already demonstrated that he is fundamentally a good person and has worked to make amends.

One “General Hospital” fan wrote, “Forgive because he actually saves so many lives and doesn’t appear to be an evil person. I will not be surprised if he is the real Nathan playing evil twin Cassius.”

Another viewer commented, “Yes, he’s tried to make up for his deception. He was only protecting those that he loved.”

Others agreed, with one “GH” fan writing, “I think so… he tried being a different person… he met a lot of people that loved Nathan.. he got to feel that love from Port Charles” Another commenter added, “Yes, he should be welcomed and forgiven. He’s a good guy in his heart!!!!”

One viewer even pointed out that Port Charles residents have forgiven far worse, writing, “Why not? Sonny Corinthos still resides there and is invited to most social gatherings.”

Some ‘General Hospital’ Fans Are Already Cooking Up a Future for Cassius in Port Charles

Play

For some viewers, forgiving Cassius is only part of the equation. Many fans are already looking ahead and hoping the character gets the opportunity to build meaningful relationships in Port Charles.

One “General Hospital” fan wrote, “Yes… because he is trying to correct a wrong decision he made. I hope the writers can do that for him. Because Ryan Paevey is a GREAT actor. I hope they can also give Joss and Cassius a chance at romance. I think the chemistry is there if they are given a chance. Why not, the writers have brought back other actors, he should be given a chance to see where the character Cassius can go. They can finally give Nathan a rest and give Cassius a chance to make amends and allow him to form a relationship with his family since his father kept that from him.”

Other fans echoed those sentiments, writing, “I would love a Jocelyn and Cassius romance storyline,” and “Yes, Cassius should be with his mother, sister, and family. He needs to fulfill the promise of his brother Nathan to his nephew.”

Another fan added, “I’m all for bringing him back as reformed Cassius for Joss! He’s shown he has several redeeming qualities! Also, I like the sound of Uncle Cassius!”

Play

Of course, some viewers kept things a little lighter, with one fan even joking, “Have him take his shirt off and I’ll decide.”

For now, it appears that many “General Hospital” fans are willing to give Cassius a second chance. Whether that means finding romance with Josslyn, building relationships with his newfound family, or simply earning the trust of Port Charles remains to be seen.