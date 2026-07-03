Corey Feldman Is Bursting With Excitement Over His Big Birthday News

Actor, activist, and musician Corey Feldman has shared some exciting news as his birthday month is upon us.

The star of 1984’s “Gremlins,” 1985’s “The Goonies,” 1986’s “Stand by Me,” and 1987’s “The Lost Boys” will turn 55 on Thursday, July 16. Like last year, he plans on celebrating the occasion in style.

Former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant Feldman, who excitedly shared his new single with his fans a few days ago, was equally excited to share news of his birthday party plans with the world.

He took to social media to reveal said plans.

Corey Feldman Is Throwing Two Parties to Celebrate His 55th Birthday

Corey Feldman shared his plans for two music-filled 55th birthday parties with his 285,000 followers on his Instagram account.

Feldman’s post about it comprised a 155-second video of last year’s party, with footage of him performing at said event.

Written over the top of the video were three short pieces of text. The first one simply says “ITS [sic] PARTY TIME!!!” The second says, “”JULY 25TH @ ARROW RM” and the third says “JULY 26TH @GARDENAMP.”

Feldman’s caption on the post begins, “HEY FELD FANS ITS JULY 2ND WHICH MEANS ITS OFFICIALLY MY BIRTHDAY MONTH, & SINCE IVE GOT SOME BRAND NEW MUSIC POPPIN OFF, I FIGURED ITS A GR8 TIME 2 CELEBR8 BY THROWING A HUGE PARTY….OR 2! LOL!”

The caption continues, “I NEVER DO ANYTHING SMALL! SO HERES 2 BIG EXCITING EVENTS THAT U CAN ALL B A PART OF! WELL NOT REALLY ALL CUZ THESE PLACES ONLY HOLD LIKE 1,000 PPL IN EACH VENUE, BUT AROUND 2k OF U CAN COME JOIN THE FESTIVITIES AGAIN THIS YEAR, AS I INTRODUCE U GUYS 2 A WHOLE NEW SOUND, A WHOLE NEW BAND, & A WHOLE NEW LOOK, BUT SAME FUN COREY!”

Feldman Announced His Guests

It goes on, “WE HAD SO MUCH FUN LAST YR W SPECIAL GUESTS @thejakebusey @robertafreemansinger @robertsarzo @jamisonnewlander & @curtisyoungofficial THAT I CANT W8 2 PERFORM AGAIN!! PLUS YA NEVER KNOW WHO WILL SHOW UP N JAM!”

The caption concludes, “BUT I SURE HOPE 2 C U ALL OUT THERE! AND DONT 4GET 2 COME EARLY SO U CAN WATCH THE PREMIER #LIVE FULL BAND PERFORMANCE OF MS @adrienskye_ WHO DID A SHORT SET LAST YEAR & BLEW PEOPLES MINDS W HER POWERFUL VOICE, NOW U KNOW HER, & W8 TIL U C WHAT SHES GOT PLANNED…..& WE MIGHT EVEN SELL A FEW VIP TICKETS. YA NEVER KNOW WHO WILL SHOW UP OR WHAT WILL HAPPEN. @ THE ANNUAL #COREYFELDMANBIRTHDAYBASH #FELDMANBDAYCONCERT BUT 1 THING IS CERTAIN IF U GET A TICKET…. WE WILL C U THERE! AND ITS GONNA B A PARTY!🎊 🎈 🎉”

Suffice it to say that Feldman is undoubtedly excited about his two birthday parties — and with the likes of Jake Busey and Adrien Skye set to perform, who can blame him?

Feldman’s Fans Wished Him a ‘Happy Birthday Month’

Getty Corey Feldman.

Despite Corey Feldman’s birthday being almost two weeks away, and his two parties being more than three weeks away, his fans and followers still chose to wish him a “Happy Birthday Month.”

One follower wrote, “Happy Birthday Month @cdogg22 !!! 🔥”

Another one said, “Happy Birthday month! Have fun, Corey! 🎂💗✨”

Meanwhile, another doting fan commented, “I want to see you🥹❤️.”

We hope Corey Feldman has a fantastic birthday month, a wonderful time with his nearest and dearest on the day itself, and an absolute blast at his two parties after that. They sound so fun!