‘General Hospital’ Fans Share Their Unfiltered Opinions on Lulu Spencer

As the daughter of legendary “General Hospital” supercouple Luke Spencer and Laura Webber, Lulu Spencer has always inspired strong opinions from viewers. So, when fans were recently asked to describe the character in just one word, the responses ranged from “fearless” and “loyal” to “annoying” and “judgmental.”

The discussion quickly evolved into a broader conversation about Lulu’s recent storylines and whether Alexa Havins has fully won over the fanbase. Read on to discover some of the unfiltered opinions “General Hospital” viewers recently shared about one of Port Charles’ most polarizing characters.

‘General Hospital’ Fans Had Plenty of One-Word Descriptions for Lulu

The Stone Cold and the Jackal social media page, run by “General Hospital” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson, recently asked fans to share their candid opinions on Lulu Spencer. The page wrote, “Lulu has been at the center of some of Port Charles’ biggest drama lately. Whether you think she’s fearless, stubborn, loyal, reckless, or determined… we want to know! Describe Lulu Spencer in ONE word.”

Fans quickly sounded off in the comments. While some viewers praised Lulu, describing her as “fearless,” “loyal,” and “authentic,” others were far less complimentary. Among the words used to describe the character were “sanctimonious,” “annoying,” “desperate,” “misunderstood,” “nosey,” “bossy,” “spoiled,” and “judgmental.”

While the character remains one of Port Charles’ most polarizing residents, fans can’t argue that she is the one-and-only daughter of “General Hospital” supercouple Luke and Laura. As one viewer put it, “There’s only one word to describe Lulu: ‘Spencer’!”

Some ‘General Hospital’ Fans Aren’t Sold on Alexa Havins as Lulu

While it’s clear that “General Hospital” fans remain divided on Lulu Spencer, for some viewers, the debate is less about the character herself and more about the current portrayal.

Alexa Havins stepped into the role of Lulu in 2024 after the character woke up from a four-year coma. Since then, fan reactions have been mixed. While many viewers have praised Havins’ performance, some have taken issue with the writing for this version of Lulu.

As one “GH” fan wrote, “Love love love Alexa Havins. When she woke up, we had our Lulu. Then the writing made her nosy, self-righteous, and overbearing. Please please please fix it, STAT!”

Another echoed the sentiment, writing, “Love the actress but dislike how the writers have chosen to take Lulu down the whining, insufferable path. Please take Lulu back to the feisty old Lulu we saw with Julie’s portrayal.”

Others were less convinced by the recast altogether. One fan wrote that the current version of Lulu feels “dull,” adding that Havins is “doing her best.” Another commented, “Not a fan of this actress as Lulu or what writers have made her to be, especially her attitude.”

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Another viewer wrote, “I am so glad that I am not the only person who does not like this recasting at all,” a sentiment echoed by another fan, who added, “Boring!! Bring back the last Lulu!!!”

While “General Hospital” fans remain somewhat divided on whether the issue lies with the actress or simply the writing, it’s clear that, for many viewers, something about this version of Lulu Spencer hasn’t quite clicked.

Who Is The Real Lulu Spencer?

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So, who is the real Lulu Spencer? According to some fans, that title still doesn’t belong to Alexa Havins. In fact, many longtime soap viewers continue to associate Havins with her previous daytime role as Babe Chandler on the soap opera “All My Children.”

One fan wrote, “That’s Babe Chandler.” Another echoed the sentiment, writing, “I couldn’t get her name straight when she first came on GH. Kept thinking Babe!!” A third added, “Sorry, Babe. Bring back the old Lulu.”

With only two years in the role, Havins hasn’t won over the entire “General Hospital” fanbase just yet.

Prior to Havins, Lulu was portrayed by Emme Rylan from 2013 to 2020. Like Havins, Rylan also had deep roots in daytime television before joining “GH,” portraying Abby Newman on “The Young and the Restless” from 2010 to 2013 and Lizzie Spaulding on “Guiding Light” from 2006 to 2009.

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For some viewers, Rylan will always be the real Lulu Spencer. One fan wrote, “I mean, she IS Luke’s daughter, she has to be all of those. BUT…..the old Lulu had those things but at least smiled and was funny also.” Another added, “I absolutely tried to like her but I just don’t. I really miss the last Lulu. She was the best one besides the original one of course.”

The “original one” in question is, of course, Julie Marie Berman, who was the first actress to portray the teen and adult version of Lulu Spencer. Berman played the role for eight years, from 2005 to 2013, and for many longtime fans, she remains the definitive Lulu.

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From Julie Marie Berman to Emme Rylan and now Alexa Havins, every actress to portray Lulu Spencer has brought something different to the role. Even if fans can’t agree on who the “real” Lulu is, their passionate reactions show just how much the legacy character still means to the “General Hospital” audience.